How To Promote Your Book And Reach Your Target Audience

The number one thing that every author needs to do is promote their book. It doesn’t matter how well-written it is, if no one knows about it then you won’t sell many copies. And what’s the point of writing a book if nobody reads it?

The good news is there are many ways to promote your work and reach your target audience without coming off as pushy or obnoxious. The key is knowing who would be interested in reading your work and finding out where they congregate online. For example, if you’re writing a business-related novel then LinkedIn might be the place for you whereas someone whose main topic is relationships might find more success posting on places like Facebook or Twitter. If you’re not sure which site best suits your needs, take a look at what’s already out there and see which one works the best.

But how do you know if what you’re doing is working? Keep track of your marketing strategies and think about ways to improve them. How many people liked or shared your post on Facebook? Did anyone sign up for your email list as a result of that webinar you hosted? How many people used that discount code you gave them during your book promotion on Amazon? These are all good metrics to keep tabs on in order to help determine whether the marketing ventures you choose to pursue will be worth continuing or not.

1) Identify Your Audience

The easiest way to find other people who might be interested in reading your book is by identifying your target audience. This could be done by creating a simple customer avatar that you can use as a reference when planning out how to promote your work. Your avatar should include things such as age, gender, location, and interests so that you know where and how to promote effectively. The more you understand about what makes your ideal reader tick the better chance you have of reaching them and selling books. You might find that your target audience prefers the use of audiobooks over regular books. If so, place your focus on creating them and perfecting them to boost your audience’s interaction with your material.

2) Be Personal And Visible

Now that you know what kind of person reads books like yours and where they are located online it’s time to get personal! Find forums or groups based on what your book is about and the topic/s related to it. See if you can start conversations and be seen as an expert in the field. What’s great about this type of marketing is that anyone who sees your post might think “I need more information on this” and go to purchase your book!

3) Go Back To The Source

Another way to reach a large number of people is by going back to where they first found out about you. If they discovered you through a friend’s post on Facebook then there is a good chance they will do the same for another person too. A lot of times it’s okay to ask for help from those closest to you as long as it isn’t overbearing. Maybe consider asking someone with a larger following than yours for an interview or guest blog post? In exchange for their help, you can offer to do the same for them when their next book comes out.

4) Use Social Media Wisely

Social media is a powerful tool when it comes to marketing your book. Platforms like Twitter and Facebook are great places to start building relationships with potential readers as well as sharing bits and pieces of your work. However, don’t be afraid to branch out and try other social media sites that might be more suited to your book’s topic. Pinterest is great for books that have lots of visuals while LinkedIn is perfect for business-related novels. Experiment and see what works best for you.

5) Have A Book Website

A website is a must-have for any author because it serves as a central location for all of your content. This includes book details, blog posts, excerpts, and even a way for people to purchase your work. Not only does it make you look more professional but it also gives people a one-stop-shop to learn everything they need to know about your book.

6) Identify Books That Are Similar To Yours

The easiest way to do this is by looking up books that are already bestsellers in your genre. See what makes them successful and try to emulate their tactics. Are they using social media more than you? Do they have a website? Have they been on TV or radio? Identify what it is that’s making these books popular and try to incorporate those same ideas into your own marketing strategy.

7) Invest In Professional Book Marketing

Professional book marketing services can be expensive but they often provide excellent results. If you have the budget then this might be something to consider in order to reach a larger audience. Services like BookBub allow you to promote your book to millions of readers for a fraction of the cost of traditional marketing.

8) Have A Book Trailer

A book trailer is a great way to introduce potential readers to your work and it can be used as a marketing tool as well. Try to make your trailer interesting and engaging so that people will want to watch it all the way through. You can use software like Adobe Premiere or Final Cut Pro to create your own or you can hire someone else to do it for you.

It’s never too late to promote your book. You may have already done a ton of marketing and promotion yourself but if you want more sales, it might be time for some outside help. If you need professional assistance with anything from creating a website or social media campaign to finding the best deals on advertising placements ask for help. The best thing you can do when promoting your book is to be patient. It takes time for things to happen so don’t get discouraged if you don’t see results right away. Keep up the hard work and eventually you will see a surge in sales!