6 Things You’ll Need For An Outdoor Corporate Event

words Al Woods

Organizing an outdoor corporate event can be a great way to reward employees, celebrate a milestone, or simply bring the team together for some team-building activities. However, organizing such an event requires plenty of careful planning and preparation if it’s going to be successful.

Having the right tools in place is essential for getting started on the right foot so that you have everything you need—before your outdoor corporate event even begins.

In this blog post, we will outline six things you absolutely need to check off your list when setting up for an outdoor corporate event. Read on to learn what they are and how each item can help ensure that your company’s special day goes off without a hitch!

A Tent/Canopy

A tent or canopy is a must for any outdoor event. It provides shade during the day, and it can be used as a shelter if bad weather strikes. Make sure you select one that’s large enough to fit your entire team (or teams) while still leaving plenty of room to move around. If you plan to host activities outdoors, look for tents with open sides so that everyone can participate.

Entertainment

Having entertainment at your outdoor corporate event is a great way to keep guests entertained and engaged. Depending on the size of your event, you may opt for a live band, DJ, or other music-related activities such as karaoke or trivia. You can also set up yard games such as corn hole, horseshoes, or bocce ball.

And if you’re up for something a bit more extravagant, why not hire a band to play the company’s favorite music or a storyteller to share tales of your brand’s history? Look for festival stage hire companies and book one that will fit the theme and size of your event. Don’t forget the equipment you need for the event.

Portable Lighting

Outdoor events require plenty of lighting to ensure that everything is safe and visible. Opt for portable lighting such as string lights, lanterns, or outdoor lamps to help light the way. Be sure to place the lighting strategically around your event space so that your guests have easy access to the areas they need throughout the night.

Also, don’t forget to ensure that all the lights are weather-resistant and will remain powered on throughout your event.

Tables/Chairs

The key to creating a comfortable and welcoming space for guests or employees lies in the seating arrangements. Make sure you have enough tables and chairs to accommodate everyone. If space allows, plan for more seating than expected as it’s always better to be prepared.

Also, consider portable seating that can easily be moved around the event area. This is especially helpful if you have any activities planned where guests may need to move from one place to another during your event.

Food and Beverage Supplies

When it comes to hosting an event, providing food and beverage supplies is crucial to ensuring a memorable experience for your guests. Whether it’s a small gathering or a large-scale occasion, you want to keep everyone well-fed and hydrated throughout the event.

Offering a variety of tasty bites and refreshing drinks will not only satisfy your guests’ hunger and thirst but also create a social atmosphere for guests to mingle and connect. So, make sure to plan ahead and stock up on food and beverage supplies to guarantee your guests leave feeling satisfied and happy.

Sound System

Last but not least, you’ll need a sound system to round out your outdoor corporate event. This includes speakers, amplifiers, microphones, and other audio equipment. A high-quality sound system will help create an inviting atmosphere for guests to enjoy while also ensuring that everyone can hear any announcements or activities throughout your event.

Additionally, don’t forget to bring music and playlist options for the occasion. This could be anything from a pre-planned playlist to live performances from local artists. Whatever you choose, make sure it fits with your event’s theme and overall tone.

When planning an outdoor corporate event, you’ll need a variety of things to keep your guests safe and comfortable. Most importantly, you’ll need a sturdy tent or canopy so that your guests can rest without fear of the elements. Portable lighting is also important if the event will be during the evening hours.

You should also ensure there are plenty of tables and chairs available for guest seating. It would be handy to have a sound system too for music, presentations, or other audio needs.

Finally, don’t forget about the food and beverage supplies – these are essential for keeping everyone happy and hydrated! With all this in mind, you should have all 6 essential items needed for a successful outdoor corporate event. Good luck planning your next event!