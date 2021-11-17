6 Retro Gifts for Kids That Are Simply Irresistible

words Al Woods

Tubular! Rad! Sweet! All of these words describe the awesome gifts we’re about to show you here in this article. Why? Because they’re all a blast from the past. Some of the best toys, activities and inventions come straight out of the ’80s.

As much as some of us would hate to admit it, that time is now considered “retro.” But don’t worry, dudes and dudettes, retro doesn’t mean bad. In fact, we’d say retro is pretty awesome. And we’ve found some amazing gifts that everyone in the family will enjoy.

T-Shirts

Retro shirts come in an amazing variety, which is one of their strengths — you can buy them for each person in your family. Besides, there are so many different styles, how could someone NOT love at least one?

Hairbands

Looking for the perfect accessory for that perfect outfit? Fear not! Cheetah headbands are on their way to save the day. While headbands themselves have never gone out of style, the cheetah band is retro, making it better than the rest, obviously.

Super Mario Raincoat and Umbrella

So maybe this won’t quite entertain the whole family, but this adorable raincoat and umbrella are themed after the original Super Mario, pixels and all. Let’s A’Go jump in some puddles and find some mushrooms.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Matching Shirts

When you can’t quite decide which band you all know and love, go with something you know everyone digs — guitars. Stylish, comfortable and ready for the best family photos ever, these colorful shirts come in every size you can think of. They even come in alternating colors in case you want to match, but you don’t want to match-match (we’re looking at you, teenagers).

Glow-in-the-Dark Stars

We know this isn’t something you can wear, but your ceiling can wear it, so we’re including it. Have you ever walked into someone’s room who was completely dedicated to the craft of making a night sky out of glow-in-the-dark stars? It’s a sight to behold. Whether you want to create your own constellations or painstakingly recreate Ursa Major and Minor, glow-in-the-dark stars are a treat. As a bonus, they’re perfect for a night of indoor camping.

Jelly Shoes

Jelly shoes have been a staple for the last 30 years, and they haven’t changed a single bit in that timeframe. You can get them in basically any color and several styles, all the way from heels to ballerina flats. If you don’t own a pair of jellies, it’s time to visit your favorite shoe shop and pick up a pair.

So whether you’re looking to make your feet, shirt or ceiling stylish and retro, we’ve got you covered here in our gift guide. Remember that pairing something retro with something modern can make a new and interesting look, too.