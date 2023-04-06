Why vinyl records just keep on coming back

words Al Woods

We all grew up with them, our parents and grandparents had them too, and for many of us, that memory of popping on an old record brings a rush of nostalgia. But with the digital age upon us, are vinyl records really making a comeback?

In this blog post, we’ll explore the history behind these tangible treasures, examine if there has been an increase in popularity in recent years, and look into why people might be gravitating towards vinyl again after all these years. Let’s get started!

A Look at the History of Vinyl Records

Vinyl records have a long and fascinating history. Though the format was first introduced in the late 1800s, it’s only been since the early 2000s that vinyl records have seen an unexpected resurgence in popularity.

The album format sprung from the invention of phonograph technology created by Thomas Edison, which allowed for sound to be recorded and played back on an electrical device.

From there, 78 RPM records with thin grooves on wax cylinders gave way to 12″ discs capable of playing music at 33.3 revolutions per minute — a speed established by Columbia Records in 1948.

Since then, vinyl albums have gone through periods of boom and bust but are they here to stay?

Music Lovers Embrace Vinyl Again

Vinyl records have made a major resurgence in recent years with music fans growing confident in their presence as one of the best quality mediums for sound. In this modern age, the love for technology and vintage has come together: many brands are jumping on the bandwagon to create unique custom vinyl records for their customers. These companies aim to satisfy everyone’s taste and offer a personalized experience from the comfort of their homes.

The increased appreciation for vinyl has become more than just a trend; it clearly shows that music lovers don’t intend on letting go of this timeless format anytime soon.

The Revival of Record Stores and Record Labels

It doesn’t come as a surprise that the new generation of music aficionados has rediscovered the vinyl art form and wants to support independent record stores rather than buying music from large retail chains.

This resurgence has been made possible by digital streaming services, which provide exposure for local artists and give people access to sounds and styles that speak to them in unique ways.

Stores like Rough Trade and labels like Ninja Tune, which specializes in experimental genres, are leading the charge in this creative movement as they provide an outlet for both older music from established acts and some of today’s best unknown talents.

The revival of record stores is making it easier for people everywhere to buy quality music while also providing increasing opportunities to indie musicians worldwide.

Comparing Vinyl to Digital Music Formats

As mentioned earlier, classic vinyl records have been making a comeback in the music world over the past few years. On the other side of the spectrum, digital music formats (mp3s and streaming services) continue to grow in popularity.

Both of these formats come with their unique features and sounds and it can be difficult to choose between them. Digital formats are much more convenient to use, but vinyl records offer an unparalleled sound quality that makes every album unique. For those who want a more hands-on approach to their music, there’s nothing quite like exploring classic albums on vinyl.

What Does the Future of Vinyl Look Like?

The increasing demand for these analog artifacts of music promises to shape the future of the format. With advances in sound technology, combined with an overall embrace amongst generations both young and old, there’s no telling what direction vinyl may take.

Technology like ultra-high resolution audio could lead to improved sound quality on new releases to draw in even more consumers. For those whose interest lies in vintage releases, better preservation techniques and archives will ensure that these won’t be lost over time.

No matter what the future holds for vinyl, we are sure to see continued innovation and growth within the market — a refreshing change in an ever-evolving digital world.

How Can You Get Started with Collecting Vinyl Records Today

If you want to get into collecting vinyl records, now is a great time. There is a wide variety of ways to begin your collection with starting points including vintage stores, online marketplaces, or simply visiting the music section of your favorite store.

Before deciding what you want to purchase, consider researching vinyl versions of albums from genres and artists that interest you. Remember: you must search for a record in its best condition — and here’s how to do it. For example, you should look at the year of release and authenticity of particular records, making them well worth the search for discerning collectors.

Setting a budget is also crucial. Although there are some rare items you can find at record conventions across the country, there are many simple pieces available in varying sizes and formats.

Collecting vinyl records can be incredibly rewarding due to their unique sound and historical importance. It just comes down to finding what works best for you!

Vinyl records have seen a huge resurgence in recent years — something that not even the most ardent audiophile could have predicted. With their solid construction and incomparable sound, they seem to be here to stay.

But while many of us are grateful for the chance to catch up with our favorite artists on vinyl, or track down hard-to-find rarities, nothing quite beats that feeling of unboxing something fresh.

So if you want to experience all that vinyl has to offer, grab a record player and get started collecting today!