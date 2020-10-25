Expert Tips and Tricks for Social Media Marketing

words Alexa Wang

Social media advertising has become the holy grail of marketing strategies. In the past few years, social media platforms have developed by leaps and bounds, surpassing everyone’s expectations and carving out a place for themselves among viable marketing channels.

So, it only makes sense to leverage these websites to help your business gain more momentum. However, how can you do this? Well, fortunately, social media marketing is not hard to grasp. By mastering a few techniques, your company will reach new heights in no time. So, check out our next few hacks to incorporate social media into your marketing plan.

Set a Special Plan for Each Platform

Although the goal of social media platforms is to help people stay connected, they are not all created equal. This is not to say that a certain platform is better than all others. Quite the opposite, all social media websites have their own unique vibe. It all boils down to how you use them, though. You cannot just use Instagram the same way you use Facebook and expect great success. What works for a certain platform does not necessarily work for others. This is why you need to create a separate plan for every website, looking for the distinct features of each one, and figuring out the means to leverage them.

Pick the Right Time to Post

You may be already churning out great content, but you are still not getting your targeted engagement rates. If you are sure that your content is both informative and entertaining, then it is time to dig deeper. In this case, the solution can be as simple as changing the time you post. Based on several surveys, the best time to post is 10-11 am on Friday. This does not come off as a surprise, considering that most people have more free time on weekends. So, you must capitalize on this chance to up engagement and increase conversion rates.

Link Your Profiles

Sometimes, you need to guide customers to help them discover your brand. This is especially the case if you are new to a specific platform but have a sizable following on another. For this reason, the folks at www.linkinbio.xyz recommends that you include the link to your social media profiles in your bio. This way, you can make sure that your fans and clients know that you are present on such platforms. You can take it up a notch by investing in services that allow you to track the traffic coming from a specific platform, which will enable you to optimize your strategy down the line.

Know Your Audience

Not understanding what your audience wants to see is a fatal mistake. After all, you are present on social media only to attract clients and drive more sales, right? So, it only makes sense to keep your audience in mind when you are setting your strategy and creating content. Don’t fret if you are new to this, though, because it is pretty easy to figure out your demographic. For example, Facebook has Page Insights—a feature that allows page owners to discover their demographic. There are also many third-party options you can invest in to learn more about your audience’s preferences and interests.

Try Paid Ads

Increasing engagement is not an easy task, especially if you do not want to invest in paid ads. However, by ignoring ads, you are essentially disregarding a huge part of social media. Nowadays, it is really hard to grow your followership organically since people are used to seeing fancy ads everywhere. Of course, when you are just starting out, it is not recommended that you pay a lot for ads. This is especially the case for owners of start-up businesses. Luckily, most social media platforms make it incredibly easy to set a budget and track your spending so that you do not burn a hole in your pocket! Moreover, social media ads are not prohibitively expensive in the first place, so they are an option worth looking into if you want to achieve your short-term objectives more quickly. However, just know that paid ads should complement the rest of your strategy, not replace it completely. You still have to put effort into posting quality content and keeping your fans engaged.

Social media is a great marketing channel for all businesses, especially ones with limited resources. Thanks to the plethora of features these websites offer, connecting with your customers has never been easier. To master the social media game, come up with a solid plan that takes your company’s needs into account, identify your audience, and post quality content. Also, don’t forget to measure your performance using the intuitive tools social media platforms have. This way, you can make sure that your strategy actually works!