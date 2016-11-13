5 reasons why SEO is here to stay for the foreseeable future

words Alexa Wang

Who would’ve thought 20 years ago that businesses would do just about all their advertising online at some point? Before the internet, to market your brand, you had to go over the top and pay thousands of dollars to get a 30-second TV spot or rent a billboard for a few days. Now, you need to create a website and Facebook page, and that’s about it.

Things changed, and any business now needs to establish a powerful online presence if it wants to get anywhere. This is why search engine optimization is something every company is investing in, and it’s not going anywhere in the foreseeable future.

1. Online is where you can reach people

Take a guess how many searches happen every day on Google. Whatever number popped into your head, it can’t be close to the real one: around 3.5 billion. Yes, people look things up on Google 3.5 billion times, every day! It’s not hard to figure out, then why every business needs to be available on search engines, because that’s how people look for anything these days. No matter how small your business or niche is, you can rest assured that someone somewhere is looking for it at this very moment. Yet, that’s not always a good thing, because even if you do have a website and some sort of presence online, you know that your competition does, too.

This is where search engine optimization comes in. It is how one business can stand out among the competition, depending on how well optimized your website and content are. There are literally millions of results for most queries people type in, and you cannot afford to get lost in the bustle. Most people rarely venture beyond the first page of a Google search result, so you need to do everything to ensure you’re among that select few. You want people to find your business among the top 5 results, and that is why you need SEO, and you always will.

2. More leads

Fact is, it’s all about money at the end of the day, and SEO is your way into getting a lot more of that. When you optimize your content for search engines, you make it easier for people to find your business, and when they do, some will become leads and reach out to deal with you. It’s a simple equation really; the more your content is optimized, the more people will find your website, and the more of them will buy your product/services.

We live in a time where your business can’t afford to be negligent about optimizing its content, because if that happens, then you can rest assured that people won’t find your website and you’ll lose money. Whether it’s by improving the user experience on your website or providing your audience with quality, keyword-oriented content, SEO is how you find new clients all the time.

3. Everybody is doing it

Want to know why SEO is here to stay? Well, everybody is doing it, quite literally –– the companies that succeed anyway. This is why you need to make sure you don’t miss out on the massive reach that comes to SEO, because if you do, your competition will practically steal clients from you. If you live in a city like Bangkok, Thailand, for example, you’ll find that most businesses in different fields are taking advantage of search engine optimization. So, you’d do well to find yourself an SEO company Bangkok local find reliable if you want to stay in the game. You need someone to help you create a unique interface for your brand that will keep your audience engaged. That way you can ensure that you’ll keep getting clicks and expanding your reach.

4. SEO helps businesses maintain their credibility

How often do you get to the second and third pages of a Google search? Not often is the most likely answer, but even if you do, do you really have much faith in the web pages that are there? The fact of the matter is search engine optimizations builds credibility, and it helps people understand which companies they need to trust and which they shouldn’t. The average person trusts a company that is among the first 5 in the search results on Google, and as the company goes down the list, the person trusts it a lot less.

Search engine optimization is how you can maintain a high position in the search results, and in turn gain your customers’ trust. That is why SEO will always be important, because companies will never stop building their credibility and wanting to gain people’s trust. In a nutshell, you need to optimize your content for search engines to keep a good reputation in the market and maintain people’s trust, so you can definitely expect to keep using SEO for years to come.

5. A happier user

Ever opened a website and found that the navigation was just too complicated? Then there’s that time when it took ages for a page to load, and the content itself was nonsense. Websites like that aren’t optimized, which means they don’t rank high in search engines. That in turn means you get uninterested and disgruntled users who’ll never become customers.

When your website is SEO friendly, you get quality content, faster loading, and easy navigation, and that will result in your leads actually having a good time on your website. When that happens, your conversions will increase, and you’ll rank higher in search engines. A happier user equals more money for your business, and you’re going to always need SEO for that to happen.

There’s a reason why businesses are pouring a lot of money into SEO, and they are making a lot more money because of it, too. Search engine optimization means you’ll be able to reach more people as your ranking improves, and those people you reach will be met with quality content in an expertly designed web page. This will eventually get you more leads with time, and your business will start making good profits because of that. As long as that keeps happening, SEO isn’t going anywhere.