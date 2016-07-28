What Can You Do For The Environment On A Daily Basis?

words Alexa Wang

Our ecosystem is deteriorating by the second. Pollution, overpopulation, and many other disastrous crises have catastrophic effects on both our health and our planet.

Environmental advocates and experts have talked about these issues in-depth to bring people’s attention to the inevitable results of keeping the same harmful habits going.

The curb of human existence isn’t a far-fetched theory if we didn’t start taking a more active and conscious approach to tackling environmental issues. Fortunately, many people have started realizing the gravity of the situation. Our journey to saving the planet doesn’t have to be expensive or laborious. We have some simple tips and tricks that you can easily integrate into your daily life for a better environment.

Zero Waste

Jumping into a zero-waste lifestyle may feel extremely hard at first. However, you don’t have to start big. Even bringing your bag to the supermarket is considered a commendable start considering how you will be cutting the number of needed bags and, consequently, the needed resources to create them. After that, you can take small, simple steps toward living a life free of any waste. The zero-waste swaps approach from Puratium depends on making your eco-friendly products. Following this approach while applying the three holy R’s (reduce, reuse, and recycle) will make a huge difference in saving energy and reducing your carbon footprint.

Reduce Energy Use

You can simply help the planet by turning the light and the heat off in empty rooms. Saving energy is a huge and critical step in saving the planet. This step shouldn’t be taken lightly. Saving energy will also help you greatly in cutting down energy bills and, by extension, saving a lot of money. You can also lower your energy use and utility bills by making your house more energy-efficient. This can be achieved through some simple methods, such as installing weatherstripping and coverings on every window to reduce heat transfer and maintain the house’s internal temperature. You will also be able to increase the efficiency of your HVAC system and extend its lifespan as well as help the environment.

Conservation of Water

It’s irrational to take our limited resources for granted. Even though water is considered a renewable resource since there are many ways to desalinate and distill water But these methods still consume a lot of energy. Reducing our dependence on fossil fuel and its harmful impacts can simply start by saving water. Small daily habits such as turning off the water while brushing your teeth, fixing a leaking faucet, or cutting down on your baths’ frequency, can have a great impact on conserving water and help the environment.

Drive Less

This might be a difficult tip to follow, but fossil fuel use is one of the highest contributors to pollution, and thus, reducing your need for fossil fuels will greatly help in preventing global warming from worsening. This is why driving less or resorting to more environment-friendly transportation methods will help reduce your carbon footprint and save our ecosystem from falling apart. Instead of driving, you can walk or ride your bike on your shorter trips. By doing this, you will not only help the environment, but you will also stay in shape. For longer trips, you can find different car services that offer carpooling options.

Reduce Meat and Dairy Intake

There is no reason to mock vegans and vegetarians who are actively helping the planet by reducing greenhouse emissions. The red meat industry releases more greenhouse emissions than vegetable and grain agriculture by 10 to 40 times. While going meatless and dairy-free is extremely hard for people who enjoy these types of food, you can always try to just reduce your intake. There are also other benefits of following a diet that is free from meat or dairy. Studies show that people who follow a plant-based diet are less likely to suffer from serious and chronic conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and even mental health issues such as mood swings or depression.

Some people might have the wrong impression that their efforts are sure to go to waste since individual effort isn’t going to be that effective in making a change. The truth is, every effort should be commended, no matter how small. If everyone followed the aforementioned environment-friendly tips and tricks and brought other people’s attention to their importance, our efforts are bound to make a change and make the world a better place for all of us. Be the change you want to see in the world.