Everything You Need to Know Before Your First Croatian Vacation

Croatia is one of the most popular vacation destinations in Europe, if not the world, and for good reason too. With over a thousand islands, glittering coastlines, deeply ingrained and fascinating cultures and cities, and breathtaking landscapes right out of a movie, quite literally in some cases, the country’s pull is almost magnetic. It truly has something for everyone, whether you are drawn to beaches, towering mountains, hilltop villages, or the bustling capital Zagreb, but before you pack your bags and look for tickets, there are a few things you should be aware of before heading out the front door. This little article will go over some of those basics.

Don’t Overstretch Your Itinerary

It may be tempting to squeeze in as many activities and destinations as possible into your travel plan, but you would be doing yourself a disservice if you do so. Unless you plan on staying for quite a long while, at least a few weeks, you simply will not be able to comfortably see and do and visit all the major attractions, and that is a good thing as you will have reasons to come back. When planning your schedule, be realistic about how much time you will be able, and will want, to spend staying and doing whatever is on the list.

Know Your Food

The food culture in Eastern Europe in general, and in the Balkans specifically, is old, rich, and celebrated, with delicious cuisines that are made with genuine love and care. Knowing which places to go to and eat at can save you a lot of time and energy and save you from any potential disappointment. An example of that would be this Dubrovnik restaurant, where you can be assured that everything you see on the menu will be prepared and served with the same care and reverence for its rich history and recipe. Food is an art form and should be treated so, and in the Balkans, this sentiment is thankfully still very much alive and kicking.

Safety

Traveling abroad often carries some form of risk in one way or another. Luckily, Croatia is generally considered to be one of the safest places to travel, with the only prevalent issue for tourists being pickpockets in the bigger cities, but even that is on a much lower scale than other countries in Europe. Sensible caution should still be taken, however, so when you arrive in a new place and get to your accommodations, it is a good idea to ask the provider or clerk or whoever about any areas that you should be more careful in or avoid, and so on. Also, when driving in a taxi, make sure you only hail ones that are licensed, where it is marked as a taxi, or have one ordered from your hotel. Uber is also a good option, operating in most of Croatia’s major towns and cities.

Stay Respectful and Sensitive

The Balkans, in general, have a very troubled history, with war after war tearing the region apart, with multiple ethnicities and religions all bunched together, creating a melting pot of people that often exploded. When in Croatia, or any other country in the Balkans, stay respectful and sensitive to the history and populace. Do a little research into the country’s history so you know what topics may be too sensitive to broach without invitation, stay sensitive to what they say, and do not make any blunt comments about religion; in short, you are a guest there, so stay polite and respectful, and you will find most people welcoming and warm.

Dormant Landmines

In some parts of Croatia, mainly the hinterlands of Lika and Northern Dalmatia, lie landmines still, remnants from the war of independence. They will obviously be clearly signposted with a skull and crossbones and “Danger” signs all over the place, so obviously stay well away from the area and do not go anywhere near them.

Cash is King

You will often be able to pay with a card of course, but in many parts of the country, cash firmly remains king, like cafes, small businesses, farmer’s markets, and the like, so make sure you always have enough cash on your person. Euro is the currency here, and you can exchange your foreign currency at exchange counters, banks, and ATMs throughout the country. Also, unlike other countries, tipping is certainly appreciated and a good habit to have, but not necessarily expected, as it simply is not a predominant component of Croatian culture.

Croatia is one of the most stunning destinations you can hope to see, but as with any other country, it has aspects and quirks and things you should be aware of before booking a plane ticket.