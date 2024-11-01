4 Healthy Habits That Keep You Looking And Feeling Young

words Al Woods

Aging is an inevitable part of life, but your lifestyle choices significantly influence factors such as how you age, how rapidly the signs of aging appear, and the overall quality of your life as you age. For example, a 41-year-old individual may have the biological characteristics of someone who is 36 because of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, while a 53-year-old who struggles with inadequate sleep, irregular exercise, and high levels of bad cholesterol might physiologically resemble a 57-year-old.

A recent study involving over 6,500 adults has revealed that by integrating healthy habits into your lifestyle, there could be as much as a five-year disparity between your chronological age – your actual age in years – and your biological age, also known as phenotypical age. This alternative measure of age is determined using your actual age in conjunction with the levels of nine specific blood markers, typically measured during an annual physical exam and considered a reliable indicator of one’s risk of early mortality.

Small Changes, Big Impact

Living a healthy lifestyle every day can positively impact your overall well-being, thus helping you to enjoy a more youthful vigor for longer, but this requires a holistic approach that involves making conscious decisions every day about what you eat, how you move, how you manage stress, and how you take care of your mind and body. Here are some of the most important lifestyle habits and choices that you can apply to help you stay younger:

1. Make Deliberate Dietary Choices

What you put inside your body can significantly influence the aging process and your vitality, so you must choose wisely. Go for whole, natural foods like fresh fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins, which can give you the essential nutrients and antioxidants needed to minimize cellular damage. At the same time, try to avoid processed foods since they often contain high levels of sugars, unhealthy fats, and additives that can accelerate aging and promote inflammation.

It is equally important to ensure that your body stays hydrated in order to keep your skin plump, boost your energy levels, and support the healthy functioning of your organs. This means having a water intake of at least eight glasses daily and including hydrating fruits such as cucumbers, oranges, and watermelon in your diet. Also, consider incorporating the best NMN supplement into your diet, as recommended by researchers at MASI NMN. A compound naturally found in your body, NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide) is essential for producing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), which is vital for energy metabolism, DNA repair, cellular communication, and other key biological processes.

2. Exercise Regularly

Simple activities like walking, running, and cycling can significantly enhance your cardiovascular health as well as boost your metabolism and energy levels, thus helping you look and feel more youthful. You can take this one step further and help prevent the frailty often associated with aging by incorporating strength training in your routine to build and maintain muscle mass.

Skin health also benefits from exercise because it promotes increased blood circulation, which delivers more nutrients and oxygen to your skin, thus resulting in a more radiant and healthy complexion. Moreover, sweating during physical activity helps purge toxins from your body, reducing the risk of skin issues such as acne and promoting an overall clearer complexion.

3. Manage Stress Levels

Effective stress management is can help you stay youthful and maintain optimal well-being because chronic stress can undeniably accelerate the aging process and negatively impact your overall health. One way to achieve this is through techniques that promote mindfulness and meditation, reduce stress, and improve emotional health, such as deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, and guided visualization.

Quality sleep is also essential for managing stress, as this allows your body to undergo restorative processes like cell regeneration, memory consolidation, and mood regulation. This means ensuring that you get at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep as well as practicing a relaxing bedtime routine that will make it easier for you to achieve the quality of rest that your body needs.

4. Establish A Healthy Skincare Routine

The earliest signs of aging often appear on the skin, but you can prevent this with proper skincare. Start by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every day, wearing protective clothing, and seeking shade as much as possible to protect your skin from UV rays that can cause premature aging, resulting in wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots. Next is to focus on hydrating and nourishing your skin to help it combat free radicals, which can otherwise contribute to skin aging, so go for skincare items that contain vitamin C, retinoids, and hyaluronic acid, as these ingredients promote collagen production and help maintain skin elasticity.

Finally, it is best to avoid smoking and limit your alcohol consumption. Smoking reduces blood flow, which depletes your skin of essential oxygen and nutrients and damages collagen and elastin, vital components for maintaining skin’s firmness and elasticity. At the same time, excessive alcohol consumption can dehydrate your skin and cause inflammation, both of which accelerate aging.