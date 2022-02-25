Want to Prevent Skin Aging? Here’s What You Need to Do

words Alexa Wang

No matter how much we clean our skin, it is still exposed to harmful environmental factors. You cannot stop this process but you can take measures to reduce its impact on your skin. Here are some effective home remedies that will help you in this fight.

Cleanse Your Skin Gently

While you want to prevent the visible signs of aging the best way to do that is by taking care of your skin from a young age. The best time to start prevention is in your teen years before you see any signs of sun damage or wrinkles. It’s easier than trying reverse years of neglect after it has already done its damage. This is why it’s important to find a gentle facial cleanser that gets rid of dirt and oil without stripping the natural oils from your face. This will help keep your skin balanced. While you want to remove pore-clogging buildup, you also don’t want to overdo it because then your skin will produce more oil in order to compensate.

The best way to cleanse your skin is with a soft washcloth in the shower or immediately after when your face is still moist. This will help remove makeup and other residues without over-drying.

Apply An Anti-aging Moisturizer

Moisturizers are the key to youthful, smooth skin. These products help in restoring your skin’s moisture balance and prevent the loss of collagen that results in fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging. You can discover more about anti-aging moisturizers on sites like bowtiedlife.com which explains why moisturizers are so critical to preventing skin aging. Moisturizers can come in cream or oil form. Creams are good for people with dry skin while oils work well on those who have oily skins.

Use Sun Protection

To prevent the aging process, make sun protection a priority. While some people think that they can get adequate sun protection from moisturizers and cosmetics like foundation, these products do not offer enough SPF to offset the damage caused by sunlight. You should stay in the shade when possible and wear sunglasses and hats. When out during the day, wear sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30. If you will be exposed to the sun for an extended period, make sure that your sunscreen has an SPF of 40 or higher.

Include Exercise in Your Daily Routine

Exercise helps increase blood flow throughout the body and increases the amount of oxygen in your system. This can go a long way in preventing aging. It can also help you lose weight, which in turn will make your skin look younger. Even if you are pressed for time, try to squeeze in 20 minutes of physical activity each day. Exercising also helps you sleep better and this gives your body time to recoup and heal itself. These gentle exercises will keep your skin fresh and youthful.

Include Omega-3 Fatty Acids In Your Diet

A great way to prevent skin aging is by making sure that your diet includes omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are a great source of anti-oxidants that enhance the production of collagen, which keeps the skin firm and reduces fine lines. Include oily fish such as salmon, tuna, and sardines in your diet to get enough omega-3 fatty acids, as well as flaxseed oil, nuts, and leafy green vegetables. If you’re not a big fish eater, consider taking an omega-3 supplement.

To get the most out of your anti-aging routine, make sure that you protect your skin from sun damage and include plenty of moisturizing and exercise. By making these changes, you can ensure that your skin remains as healthy and youthful as possible.