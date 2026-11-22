Major sporting events bring a different kind of energy to their host cities, with enthusiastic crowds, local traditions and celebrations that extend well beyond the stadium.

The excitement often spills into the surrounding streets, making it a great time to explore local attractions and experience a destination at its liveliest.

You don’t have to be a devoted sports fan to enjoy the occasion. The atmosphere, setting and shared experience can be just as memorable as the sporting action itself. Here are five sporting weekends that combine lively events with fascinating destinations, along with practical tips to help you plan your trip.

Watching Cars Race Around the Harbour in Monte Carlo, Monaco

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of Formula 1’s most famous events, with racing cars speeding through the narrow streets of Monte Carlo against a backdrop of luxury yachts, historic buildings and Mediterranean views. The circuit passes landmarks like the famous Casino de Monte-Carlo, the Fairmont hairpin and Port Hercule, where some of the world’s most impressive yachts gather during race weekend. The tight corners, waterfront setting and lively crowds create a thrilling atmosphere that makes the Monaco Grand Prix unlike any other Formula 1 race.

Away from the circuit, Monaco’s streets fill with visitors enjoying the restaurants, bars and celebrations surrounding the event. The La Condamine district near the harbour is particularly lively, with plenty of places to enjoy a meal or drink between sessions. Even if you’re not a devoted motorsport fan, exploring Monte Carlo during Grand Prix weekend gives you a chance to experience the principality at its busiest and most glamorous.

The Monaco Grand Prix typically takes place in late spring or early summer. Tickets and accommodation are best arranged well in advance, as demand is particularly high during race weekend. For anyone hunting down F1 tickets, booking a package that includes race admission and accommodation can make planning easier. Staying in nearby Nice is another option, with regular trains connecting the French city to Monaco. Arriving a day or two before the main race also gives you time to explore the harbour and surrounding streets before the weekend crowds build.

Spectating Horse Races on a Frozen Lake in St. Moritz, Switzerland

Every February, the frozen surface of Lake St. Moritz becomes the setting for White Turf, one of Switzerland’s most unusual sporting events. Horse races take place against a backdrop of snow-covered mountains in the beautiful Engadin Valley, attracting spectators who come as much for the winter scenery as for the competition. One of the highlights is skijoring, where skiers are pulled across the snow by galloping horses.

The event has a festive atmosphere, with spectators gathering around the racecourse to enjoy live entertainment, food and drinks between races. The surrounding mountains provide a spectacular setting, while the town itself is known for its elegant hotels, boutiques and traditional Swiss restaurants. If you’re spending the weekend here, you can also explore the lakeside promenade or head up to the nearby Corviglia ski area for skiing and panoramic views of the valley.

White Turf traditionally takes place over three Sundays in February, so it’s best to arrange accommodation and race tickets well in advance. St. Moritz is accessible by train from major Swiss cities, with scenic rail journeys through the Alps making the trip particularly enjoyable. The frozen lake is within walking distance of the town’s railway station, although event access arrangements may vary.

Queuing for Grass-Court Tennis at Wimbledon in London, England

Wimbledon is one of the highlights of the British sporting calendar, attracting tennis fans and visitors who want to experience its famous traditions. Held at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in southwest London, the tournament is known for its immaculate grass courts, players dressed in white and distinctive purple and green decorations. The atmosphere extends throughout the grounds, where spectators gather around the outside courts, enjoy strawberries and cream, and follow the action on large screens.

One of Wimbledon’s most familiar traditions is The Queue, where fans wait for the chance to purchase tickets on the day. It’s an experience in itself, with visitors arriving early and sharing the anticipation of getting into the grounds. Once inside, a Grounds Pass allows you to watch matches on the outside courts and join the crowds on the famous Hill, where major matches are shown on a large screen. Even without a Centre Court ticket, there’s plenty to enjoy throughout the day.

The Championships usually take place over two weeks in late June and early July. If you’re hoping to buy tickets through The Queue, check the official Wimbledon website for the latest arrangements and arrive early, as admission is limited and never guaranteed. Southfields Underground station is approximately a five-minute walk from the queueing area in Wimbledon Park.

Cheering Cyclists Up Cobbled Climbs in Oudenaarde, Belgium

Every spring, the Tour of Flanders brings thousands of cycling fans to the towns and countryside of East Flanders. This famous one-day race, known locally as De Ronde, follows a demanding route through the region’s narrow roads and steep cobbled climbs. The Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg are particularly popular places to watch, with spectators gathering along the roadside to cheer as cyclists tackle the challenging gradients. The enthusiasm of the local crowds makes the event enjoyable even for visitors who don’t usually follow professional cycling.

Oudenaarde is an excellent base for experiencing the race, with its historic town centre, traditional Flemish architecture and welcoming cafés. During race weekend, the surrounding area comes alive with cycling fans enjoying local food, Belgian beer and the celebrations around the event. Large screens at designated spectator areas allow visitors to follow the action between the riders’ appearances. If you have time to explore, the town also has a cycling museum dedicated to the history of the Tour of Flanders and the region’s sporting traditions.

The Tour of Flanders typically takes place on the first Sunday in April, although it’s important to check the official race calendar before booking. Oudenaarde is accessible by train from Ghent, making it a convenient base for a weekend trip. The famous climbs are outside the town centre, so plan how you’ll reach your chosen viewing point, particularly with road closures in place on race day. Cycling enthusiasts can also explore parts of the route beforehand, although some roads may be affected by organised events and preparations.

Strolling the Old Course on a Sunday in St Andrews, Scotland

St Andrews is one of Scotland’s most famous sporting destinations, with its historic golf courses overlooking the rugged Fife coastline. The Old Course is particularly special, having welcomed generations of golfers and hosted some of the sport’s greatest championships. On most Sundays, when the course is closed to golf, visitors can walk across its famous fairways and experience the setting without needing to book a round. It’s a rare opportunity to explore one of the world’s most celebrated sporting landmarks at your own pace.

Walking along the course brings you close to the famous Swilcan Bridge, where countless golfing legends have posed for photographs over the years. The surrounding scenery is equally impressive, with views towards West Sands beach and the historic buildings of St Andrews. Afterwards, spend some time exploring the town’s cobbled streets, medieval cathedral ruins and traditional pubs. The relaxed atmosphere makes it an enjoyable weekend destination even if you’ve never played golf.

The Old Course is generally closed to golf on Sundays, although tournaments and special events can affect public access. Check local arrangements before visiting, particularly during major championship periods. St Andrews is accessible by bus from Leuchars railway station, which has connections with Edinburgh and Dundee. Spring and autumn are pleasant times for a weekend visit, but bring a waterproof jacket and warm layers, as coastal weather can change quickly.

Which sporting weekend would you travel for?

Travelling for a major sporting event gives you a chance to discover a destination in a different way. You can watch Formula 1 cars speed through Monaco’s streets, cheer on cyclists tackling Belgium’s cobbled climbs or enjoy horse racing against the snow-covered mountains of St. Moritz.

Think about which event interests you most and what else you’d like to experience during your trip. Popular sporting weekends can attract large crowds, so book tickets and accommodation well in advance. Leave some time to explore the surrounding area, enjoy the local food and make the most of your getaway.

written by Alexa Wang