7 little-known cities in Spain

words Alexa Wang

Spain is often synonymous with cities like Barcelona, Madrid, and Seville, where tourism is a booming industry. However, the country is also home to hundreds of lesser-known cities that are equally rich in history, culture, and natural beauty. Today, we look at seven such cities where you can experience Spain’s vibrant heritage away from the well-trodden tourist paths.

If you’re planning a trip to one of them and are considering accommodation options, you’ll be pleased to know that each of these cities have a Sercotel hotel to ensure a comfortable stay. So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

Albacete

Located in the southeastern region of Castilla-La Mancha, Albacete is a city that often flies under the radar. Known for its local cuisine and festivals, the city offers a blend of traditional and modern Spanish experiences. A visit to the Albacete Museum will introduce you to the city’s rich archaeological history, while the annual Feria de Albacete is a celebration you won’t want to miss.

Castellón de la Plana

Another gem worth exploring is Castellón de la Plana, often referred to as just Castellón. Situated on the Costa del Azahar, this city offers a delightful mix of beachside buzz and historical charm. At the heart of the city stands the Cathedral of St. Mary – an intricate testament to Castellón’s historic heritage.

Córdoba

While Córdoba is not entirely unknown, it is certainly less visited than other Andalusian cities like Seville and Granada. The Mosque-Cathedral of Córdoba is an architectural marvel, representing the city’s diverse religion influences. In fact, in the Middle Ages, Córdoba was a major Islamic centre and a significant city for Romans, which is why the cathedral has been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Badajoz

Located next to the Portuguese border, Badajoz is one of Spain’s lesser-known but historically significant cities. Its location made it a fortress town, evident in the Moorish citadel overlooking the city. The Castelar Park and the Provincial Archeological Museum are also the city’s highlights that make Badajoz a worthy destination.

Toledo

Despite its proximity to Madrid, the ancient city of Toledo remains a less-explored jewel in Spain. Known as the “City of Three Cultures” due to its Christian, Muslim, and Jewish heritage, Toledo offers a diverse range of architectural and cultural experiences. From the grand Toledo Cathedral to the Moorish Bisagra Gate, the city is a living museum of Spain’s varied history.

Valladolid

Located in northwestern Spain, Valladolid is a city of historical importance that often gets overlooked. It was once the home of various Spanish Kings and today remains an important cultural and economic hub. The Gothic San Pablo Church, National Sculpture Museum, and the Christopher Columbus Museum are some of the most popular attractions locally. The city is also a haven for wine enthusiasts, particularly those interested in Ribera del Duero and Rueda varieties.

Pontevedra

Rounding off our list is Pontevedra, a coastal city in the Galicia region. With a well-preserved historic centre that is mostly pedestrianised, Pontevedra offers a relaxed atmosphere perfect for leisurely strolls. Its Roman origins can be found all around the city, but the Ruínas de San Domingos are a must-visit for history enthusiasts.

Final word

With such a rich past, Spain is a country breaming with charming and historically-significant destinations. So, if you are someone who likes to go off the beaten path, you will certainly have no trouble finding hidden gems here.