Fifteen years after emerging from the shadows with World Music, Swedish psych collective GOAT are preparing for another ritual gathering — and their biggest UK headline show to date.

In April 2027, the famously enigmatic band return to British stages for a five-date tour culminating at London’s Royal Albert Hall, a landmark moment for a group whose journey has always seemed to exist somewhere outside conventional rock narratives.

From secretive origins and masked performances to a catalogue that has consistently fused psychedelic rock, ritual percussion, funk, folk and cosmic exploration, GOAT have spent more than a decade building one of underground music’s most devoted followings.

The tour carries an added sense of history. Support on the Glasgow, Cambridge and London dates comes from fellow Rocket Recordings travellers Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs — a pairing that stretches back to the earliest chapters of both bands’ stories. With 2027 marking fifteen years since GOAT released World Music and made their live debut, the reunion feels less like a support slot and more like the closing of a circle.

Pigs also played their very first show supporting Goat back in 2012, which was only the band’s second-ever gig. The connection gives these dates an emotional weight beyond the usual tour announcement, underscoring the longevity and community that has formed around the psych underground over the past decade and a half.

The timing is significant for another reason. Since the release of their self-titled 2024 album, GOAT have largely retreated from public view, spending the intervening years immersed in the studio and shaping new material expected to arrive in 2027. For a band whose mythology is built on cycles of transformation and reinvention, the return feels appropriately timed.

That idea of perpetual rebirth was central to Goat, the band’s 2024 record and one of their most expansive statements. Released as their third album in as many years, it arrived following the introspective folk textures of Medicine and the darker atmospherics of their score for The Gallows Pole. Yet rather than settle into any one form, GOAT once again embraced mutation, moving effortlessly between ecstatic dancefloor grooves, free-jazz excursions and fuzz-drenched psych-rock communion.

The album’s closing single, “Ouroboros”, offered perhaps the clearest expression of the band’s enduring philosophy. As the group explained at the time: “The cycle of rebirth means the refinement of the soul. An evolution in which we slowly find our direction. Our own rhythm.”

The symbolism runs deep. The ouroboros — the ancient image of a serpent consuming its own tail — has long represented endless cycles of destruction and renewal. It is a fitting emblem for a collective that has spent fifteen years refusing stasis, continually shedding skin while remaining unmistakably themselves.

That spirit courses throughout Goat. From the hedonistic charge of “Goatbrain” and “One More Death” to the trance-inducing rhythms of “Frisco Beaver” and the ceremonial breakbeat propulsion of “Ouroboros”, the album reaffirmed the band’s gift for balancing celebration with transcendence. It is music designed equally for dancefloors and altered states.

As the record’s accompanying notes observed, GOAT remain “ever-mysterious and endlessly revivifying”, a band whose work exists in a constant state of renewal. The album’s songs embodied “rhythmically-driven rituals in unmistakable, uplifting and scintillating style, equally adept at igniting dancefloors and expanding minds.”

Perhaps that is why a Royal Albert Hall headline feels less like a destination than another stage in an ongoing cycle. GOAT have never presented themselves as a conventional rock band pursuing linear success. Instead, their story has unfolded through transformations, disappearances and reappearances — each return revealing a new incarnation.

As Brad Dourif’s character Hazel Moates intones in the 1979 film Wiseblood: “Where you come from is gone; where you thought you were going weren’t never there. And where you are ain’t no good unless you can get away from it.”

For GOAT, escape has always been the point. And in 2027, they return once more to lead the congregation.

words Alexa Wang

Dates below:

25 April – Glasgow / SWG3

26 April – Cambridge / Junction

28 April – London / Royal Albert Hall

29 April – Bristol / The Prospect Building

30 April – Manchester / O2 Victoria Warehouse