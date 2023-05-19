The hair care aisle looks very different than it did five years ago. Indian consumers are asking sharper questions, reading ingredient labels, and quietly walking away from brands that have been on shelves for decades. This shift is not just about trends. It is about people finally getting tired of products that promise a lot and deliver very little.

Why Indian Consumers Are Rethinking Their Hair Care Choices

For a long time, hair care in India was dominated by a handful of legacy brands. These brands built their reputation on heavy advertising, familiar fragrances, and wide availability. But they were rarely built around the actual biology of Indian hair or the specific conditions that cause hair problems here.

Indian scalps deal with a unique combination of stressors — hard water in most cities, high humidity in coastal regions, extreme heat, pollution, and diets that are sometimes deficient in key nutrients like iron and vitamin D. Most mainstream shampoos and conditioners were not formulated with any of this in mind. They cleaned the hair, sure. But they did not address what was actually happening underneath.

The Shift Toward Root Cause Thinking

What has changed most noticeably is how Indian consumers now frame the problem. Earlier, someone dealing with hair fall would buy an anti-hairfall shampoo and expect results. Today, more people are asking why the hair fall is happening in the first place.

This matters because hair fall rarely has a single cause. It can stem from hormonal imbalance, thyroid issues, nutritional deficiencies, chronic stress, scalp infections like dandruff, or a combination of all of these. A shampoo, no matter how well formulated, cannot fix a hormonal issue. It cannot replenish low ferritin levels. That kind of understanding is now more widespread, and it is driving people toward solutions that are more layered and internal.

What Newer Brands Are Doing Differently

The brands gaining traction are not necessarily spending the most on advertising. Many of them are winning on trust built through honest communication, visible ingredients, and an approach that ties external care to internal health.

A few things these newer players tend to do differently:

They often include blood test-based or questionnaire-based assessments before recommending products

They combine topical solutions with supplements that address nutritional gaps

They explain the science behind their formulations rather than relying only on marketing language

They track outcomes over time rather than promising overnight results

This does not mean every new brand in the market is genuinely different. Some are simply repackaging old ideas with better branding. But the ones that are actually gaining loyal customers tend to have a more honest, structured approach to treatment.

The Role of Personalization in This Shift

One of the biggest gaps in traditional hair care was the one-size-fits-all model. Everyone with hair fall was pointed to the same product, regardless of whether their issue was hormonal, nutritional, or stress-related.

Personalization has become a genuine differentiator. Brands like Traya have built their model around identifying the specific root causes of hair loss through a combination of health assessments and then creating a treatment plan that addresses those causes directly. This kind of thinking — treating hair health as connected to overall health — is resonating strongly with consumers who have tried generic solutions and seen no lasting results.

What This Means for How You Shop for Hair Care

If you are currently evaluating your own hair care routine, the most useful shift in thinking is to stop evaluating products purely by their claims and start asking what problem they are actually solving and how.

Some practical ways to approach this:

Look at whether the brand addresses internal factors like nutrition and hormones, not just external ones

Be cautious of brands that promise results in two to four weeks — hair growth cycles are long

If your hair fall is significant or has been going on for months, it is worth getting basic blood work done before buying any product

Final Thoughts

The wave of change in India’s hair care market is ultimately a sign of a more informed consumer. People are not rejecting old brands out of trend-following. They are rejecting solutions that were never really solving the right problem. Hair is not just an aesthetic concern. It is often a signal of what is happening inside the body. The brands building their identity around that understanding are the ones earning long-term trust, and that is a shift that is likely here to stay.

words Alexa Wang