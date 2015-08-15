words Al Woods

The cold gives us the perfect opportunity to break out our fashionable winter apparel. We get to rock our coats, mittens, and boots that we tuck away the rest of the year. The cold also gives many of us dry skin. It can be hard to look our best when we are dealing with peeling, scaling, itching skin.

You don’t have to fall victim to the dry skin of winter. Here are some of the best tips for overcoming dry skin in the winter.

Invest in a Humidifier

When it’s cold, the air tends to have less moisture. This translates to the flaky, dry skin we’re all too familiar with.

Consider investing in a humidifier for your home. The device will maximize the amount of moisture in the air.

Sure, you can’t control the temperature when you leave your house. But, having more water in the air at home will help your skin stay hydrated and smooth throughout the day.

Put the Heat on Low

It can be tempting to crank the heat up as high. Try to keep it as low as possible to prevent excessive dryness. Plus, you save on your electric bill.

Adapt Your Showering Habits

Certain showering habits can strip away the natural oil on your skin, leaving it prone to flakiness. To prevent this, consider taking measures such as the following:

Limit yourself to one bath or shower daily. Your baths and showers really shouldn’t be longer than 10 minutes. Try to use lukewarm water instead of hot water. Use mild, moisturizing soaps or soap-free cleansers. Consider using bath oils to rejuvenate your skin. Be careful with abrasive materials like washcloths, scrub brushes, and bath sponges.

Make the Most of Your Makeup

You’re probably bundled up under layers of scarves and coats. This doesn’t mean you aren’t rocking makeup this season.

Make the most of your makeup by wearing moisturizing products. Products from the Milk Makeup online store will help you look your best while hydrating your skin. The Vegan Milk Moisturizer, in particular, is great for cold weather. It contains Kalahari melon, aloe vera, and other ingredients that combat dryness and irritation.

Moisturize, Moisturize, Moisturize

Moisturizer should be your best friend in the winter. Apply some right after showering or washing your hands. This will help lock in water before it has a chance to disappear.

Exfoliate

Moisturizer won’t be enough if you don’t have a good foundation. Exfoliate to create a smooth layer of skin that will easily retain water. Focus on Your Entire Body

Your face is probably your main concern when it comes to the unrelenting dryness of winter.

Most likely, the rest of your body is also suffering from the cold. Pay attention to your feet, hands, elbows, and other areas when it comes to your moisturizing routine.

Don’t Forget the Lips

Peeling, chapped lips are the worst. Keep plenty of lip balm on hand to prevent them from cracking.

Use Sunscreen

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you shouldn’t use sunscreen. Apply sunscreen liberally to keep your skin hydrated and prevent burns.

Prevent Irritation

If your skin happens to become irritated, do your best to not scratch. This is easier said than done, but leaving it alone will give it time to heal. Use a moisturizer or cold pack to relieve discomfort.

To further prevent dryness and irritation, keep the following in mind: