Makeup essentials that you should not miss – words Al Woods

For makeup enthusiasts out there, be it the natural ‘no-makeup’ look or a fully done face, there are some essential tools that one just can’t do without. While the stores carry an abundance of options claiming to be “must-haves”, few actually live up to this description. So, read on for a perfect little set that will get you ready to face the world, no matter what your preference may be.

1- Makeup Mirror

I think we can all agree that before actually applying your makeup, you need to know that you’re going to be able to see what you’re doing. That’s why having a proper makeup mirror is an essential aspect of your daily beautifying routine. And while most people think that just any mirror could do, a poor-quality mirror can make the difference between a flawless look and one that is uneven, patchy, or pale.

When investing in a new mirror, it’s best to opt for the lighted variant that will save you the trouble of distracting shadows falling from the wrong light angles, and allow you to see details properly. As they come in either wall-mounted or tabletop designs, it’s recommended to research the best rated lighted makeup mirror options first, while considering your needs. Think about how you’re going to use it, and the most effective place to locate it. For instance, if your bathroom gets crowded in the morning, then you might want to place your beauty station in the bedroom.

2- Brush and Beautyblender

On to the application… and while your moisturizer, eyeliner, and lipstick may pretty much be self-sufficient, the rest of your makeup needs some basic tools. You might want to own at least one small brush for precise eye-makeup, and a large one for dusting on powders. On the other hand, a beauty blender would be perfect for blending foundation, blush, and concealer.

3- Reusable Cotton Rounds

Everyone makes mistakes, and you don’t want to have to wash your entire face (and waste all that effort) just because you didn’t get the eyeliner wing right. Reusable cotton rounds are a great alternative to q-tips to remove and fix little flaws, with the help of a drop of lotion. They are way better for the environment, and a lot cheaper in the long run.

4- Makeup Bag

Doing your makeup before you leave the house doesn’t cancel out the need for touch-ups throughout the day. Invest in a practical makeup bag that’s big enough to carry your essentials (lip balm, compact powder, eyeliner, lipstick, and travel size moisturizer) and small enough to fit in your purse. It can save the day when your boss surprises you with that impromptu meeting at 4 p.m. after your fresh face was long gone.

5- Makeup Remover

Few things can be worse for your skin that sleeping with your makeup on. I can’t stress enough on how important it is to remove your makeup with makeup remover before cleansing. This will prevent clogged pores, pimples and breakouts, and give your face the proper cleaning it deserves after a long day.

Making Your Beauty Routine Efficient

Whether you do your makeup quickly in the ten minutes before you’re out the door, or like to take your sweet time feeling pretty, we hope this article managed to capture the five makeup essentials that will make your beauty routine easier and more efficient.