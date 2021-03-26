Buying a used car is a bit of a gamble. You are trying to balance the desire for that perfect model for your weekend getaways with the cold reality that you need something that won’t break down on the motorway.

While a test drive gives you a feel for the handling it rarely reveals the car’s full history or hidden mechanical gremlins. The short answer to avoiding disaster is diligence. You need to look for outstanding finance, clocked mileage, hidden accident damage, flood history, and mechanical wear that isn’t immediately obvious. To ensure your new purchase doesn’t come with unwanted baggage like outstanding finance or past accidents, running a free car check is a smart first step before you fall in love with the vehicle.

It saves you from the heartache of buying a lemon. Trust me on this.

The Ghost of Outstanding Finance

This is the one that really keeps me up at night. You can check the oil and kick the tyres all you want but none of that tells you who actually owns the car. In the UK specifically this is a massive issue. If a previous owner took out a finance agreement or a logbook loan and didn’t settle it the finance company still legally owns that vehicle. It doesn’t matter that you paid cash to the bloke on his driveway.

I have heard horror stories of people having their newly bought cars repossessed weeks after handing over the cash. It is brutal. The law often sides with the finance company. You are left with no car and a significantly lighter bank account. It seems unfair because it is unfair.

You have to check the paperwork. Does the name on the V5C logbook match the person selling it? If they make excuses about why the logbook is missing or why the names don’t match you should just walk away. It is not worth the risk. A proper history report usually flags this up immediately. Do not skip this step just because the seller seems like a nice guy. Con artists are often the nicest people you will ever meet.

When the Mileage Doesn’t Add Up

Clocking is still a thing. I wish it wasn’t. You would think with digital odometers it would be harder to wind back the miles but in some ways it is actually easier for dodgy sellers with the right software. A car might show 60,000 miles on the dash but have the wear and tear of a vehicle that has done double that.

I always look at the interior first. Does the wear on the steering wheel, the pedal rubbers, and the driver’s seat bolster match the mileage? If the odometer says 40,000 miles but the gear stick is shiny and smooth from use & the seat is sagging something is wrong. It just doesn’t add up.

You should also look at the MOT history. In the UK you can check this for free on the GOV.UK website. It lists the mileage recorded at every test. I have seen cars where the mileage goes up every year and then suddenly drops by 30,000 miles. The seller might claim it was an “input error” or a “replacement cluster” but honestly I wouldn’t buy it. High mileage cars can be reliable if they have been looked after but a clocked car is a lie. And if they lie about the miles what else are they lying about?

It is a massive red flag.

Hidden Accident Damage and Poor Repairs

A shiny coat of wax can hide a multitude of sins. Just because a car looks clean on the forecourt doesn’t mean it hasn’t been wrapped around a lamp post six months ago. We call them Cat S or Cat N write-offs in the insurance world but plenty of cars get damaged and repaired without ever going through insurance. These are the dangerous ones.

I like to run my hand along the panel gaps. The gaps between the doors and the wings should be even all the way down. If a gap is tight at the top and wide at the bottom it suggests the panel has been replaced or the frame is bent. Look for overspray on the rubber seals around the windows or on the plastic wheel arch liners. Factories don’t leave overspray. Bob in his backstreet garage does.

Open the bonnet and look at the bolts that hold the wings on. has the paint on the bolts been cracked? That means they have been turned. Why would you take a wing off unless you were fixing damage? It is subtle stuff.

Sometimes you can spot a difference in paint colour between panels if you look at it from a low angle in the sunlight. If the door looks slightly more orange than the rear quarter panel it has likely been resprayed. Be skeptical. Always.

Water Damage is Hard to Spot

This is becoming more common with the crazy weather we have been having. A flood-damaged car is a ticking time bomb. The water gets into the electronics and starts corrosion that might not cause a failure for months. By then the seller is long gone.

The smell is the first giveaway. If the car smells like a wet dog or a damp basement that is a bad sign. But sellers are smart. They will mask it with air fresheners. If the car smells like an explosion of “New Car Scent” or vanilla be suspicious. What are they hiding?

I check the seat runners. Slide the seat all the way back and look at the metal rails bolted to the floor. If there is rust there it is because water has been standing in the car. Check under the spare tyre in the boot. Look for water lines or silt deposits behind the dashboard if you can see up there with a torch. Moisture in the headlights or fog lights is another clue.

Electronics hate water. Test every single switch. Windows. Radio. Lights. If things act weird or intermittent it could be water damage. It is a nightmare to fix because you basically have to replace the wiring loom. Just walk away.

Mechanical Nightmares Under the Bonnet

You don’t need to be a master mechanic to spot a shed. You just need to know where to look. The engine bay should be relatively clean but not spotless. If it has been steam cleaned recently they might be washing away evidence of oil leaks. I prefer a bit of dust because it shows honesty.

Pull the dipstick. The oil should be gold or brown. If it is black and sludge-like it hasn’t been changed in ages. Proper maintenence is key to longevity. If the oil looks like chocolate milkshake or mayonnaise that is water mixing with oil. That usually means a blown head gasket. That is a very expensive repair.

Check the coolant reservoir. It should be pink or green or blue and clear. If it looks rusty or has oil floating in it you have problems. Also look at the belts. Are they frayed? Are there cracks in the rubber hoses?

Listen to the engine when it starts. You want a smooth idle. Ticking, knocking, or squealing are sounds of money leaving your wallet. I always ask for the service history. A stamped book is good. Receipts are better. If there is no history you are flying blind.

Tyres and Brakes Tell a Story

People often overlook the tyres but they tell you how the car has been treated. Are they a premium brand like Michelin or Pirelli? Or are they “Ditchfinder 5000s” from a brand you have never heard of? If a seller skimps on tyres they probably skimped on servicing too. It is a mindset thing.

Look at the wear pattern. If the tyre is worn on the inside edge but fine on the outside the alignment is out or the suspension bushings are shot. That is not just a new tyre you need it is suspension work. Run your hand over the brake discs when they are cool. If there is a massive lip on the edge the discs are worn out.

Replacing tyres & brakes isn’t the end of the world but it is a cost you need to factor in. If all four tyres are bald and the brakes are grinding you should be knocking hundreds off the asking price. Don’t let them tell you “it passed its MOT fine” if the evidence is right in front of your eyes.

The Test Drive Revelation

This is the moment of truth. But most people do it wrong. They turn the radio on. They chat to the seller. They drive for five minutes round the block.

Turn the radio off. Tell the seller to be quiet for a minute. You need to listen. Does the suspension clunk over bumps? Does the steering wheel vibrate at 60mph? That could be wheel balance or a warped brake disc.

Test the clutch. Find a hill. Put it in a high gear and floor it. If the revs go up but the car doesn’t speed up the clutch is slipping. That is a big job on modern cars. Check the biting point. Is it right at the top of the pedal travel? It might be on its way out.

Watch the temperature gauge. Does it sit in the middle? Does it creep up when you are sitting in traffic? Overheating kills engines. Look in the rear view mirror when you accelerate. Blue smoke means burning oil. White smoke (after the car is warm) means coolant leak. Black smoke means fuel issues.

Drive it like you own it. Not abusively but confidently. You need to know if it pulls to the left or right when you brake. You need to feel the gear changes. If it feels sloppy or vague it probably is.

The Bottom Line

Buying a used car is stressful. There is no getting away from that. But you have power in this situation. The power to say no. The power to walk away.

If something feels off trust your gut. There are thousands of cars out there. You don’t have to buy this one. I have walked away from beautiful looking cars because the paperwork didn’t smell right or the engine made a funny noise on startup. It is better to lose a day searching than to lose thousands of pounds on a wreck.

Take your time. Do the checks. Verify the history. And if the seller tries to rush you or pressure you that is the biggest red flag of all. Peace of mind is worth more than a quick deal.

words Al Woods