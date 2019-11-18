Tips for choosing an online money transfer service

Al Woods

Thanks to technology, we are living in a highly connected world, and it’s no surprise that many people are now living and working abroad. As a result, transferring money to loved ones back at home has become a necessity. Previously, if you wanted to send money to family and friends in another country, finding a secure and safe means was the biggest concern.

Now there are plenty of options you can use to get your transaction facilitated. The bad news, however, is that will all these options, it can be quite challenging to choose the best service for your specific situation. With hidden fees and fluctuating exchange rates, you must find an online money transfer service you can trust. It can be a tedious and time-consuming task, but where the money is involved, there is no room for error. Be sure to use the following tips as you seek the best online money transfer service;

Go through reviews

Whenever you are considering an online purchase or service, it’s always advisable to read the reviews first. Usually, the experiences of those that were there before can shed light on the kind of service that awaits you. Well, in as much as some reviews can be skewed by the competition to gain a competitive edge for their business, the majority of bad reviews should be considered a red flag. However, you can use a review site that requires everyone leaving a review to register first. It helps cull the fakes from the bonafide reviews. Remember, you don’t want to take any chances where your money is concerned. You want an operation that inspires your trust.

Compare the various transfer fees

When on the hunt for a money transfer service, it’s always good to go through multiple options then shortlist those that appear to be safe and trustworthy. From there, you can compare their transfer fees. Check out the amount that each service is planning to charge you for making a transfer of money to a particular country. In most cases, transfer services tend to have different rates for sending money to specific countries. Sometimes the charges can differ depending on the amount you are sending. So do your research and choose a service that gives you the best deal. For example, you can save money by using Worldremit, thanks to their favourable transfer fees.

Check out the reliability

When it comes to money, you can’t afford to be second-guessing yourself. Take your time to choose a reliable transfer service. Check out the security measures enforced like the login and verification procedures. It’s worth noting that any institution can be exposed to hacks. So it’s up to you to find out the kind of operations in place to protect your account when hacking happens. You can check if the transfer service you are planning to use utilizes industry-leading security systems. Also, is the institution in question insured? Where your money is involved, you can’t let anything to chance, so don’t shy off getting that customer care representative on the phone and ask them everything you need to know. Reliability plays a crucial role in how effective your transactions will be.

Convenience

When choosing an online money transfer service, you want one that allows you to create an account fast and easily. Probably one you can use your email address or link your Facebook or Google account when registering. It should also be convenient in terms of the kind of transfers it supports. How many countries does the platform support? Is the country you want to send to among them? If you are comfortable, then the next thing you need to look at is the ease of making a transfer from your account. Remember, if it’s too complicated, it can trigger mistakes on your end, and you don’t want that with your money. Only choose a service that you feel meets your needs and does not stress you when running your transactions.

Consider the customer service provided

Money transfer services are mostly carried out online. As such, it can be quite challenging to get the help you need in time in case something goes wrong. It’s important to know that in case of an emergency, you can get hold of someone on the other end of the call. That’s why you need excellent customer care. Before committing yourself to a particular service, try out their call-in line. Evaluate the duration it took to get an actual person on the phone then rate how good your customer service experience was.

Transaction speed

How quick your transfer takes is a crucial factor that you can’t afford to neglect. The last thing you need is your money taking up to a week before being delivered to the country you are sending it to. If possible, choose a service that has a same-day delivery option. Sometimes, your loved ones may have an emergency that needs your immediate attention. Therefore ask yourself, does this transfer service provide me with instant delivery options? If yes, then they might be the right guys for you. In case you are running bank transfers, then you should be looking at three days to complete the transaction. Anything more than that might not be convenient for you. Speed plays a crucial role regardless of the kind of money transfer in question.

With the above tips, you should be ready to choose a service that allows you to transfer your money safely and securely. Remember, there are many online money transfer services out there, and it all comes down to your final decision. So, always take your time keeping in mind that this is your hard-earned cash you are dealing with. Do adequate research before entrusting anyone with your money. There are numerous cases of people getting duped in online platforms as they try to transfer funds to other countries. Make sure you don’t fall victim to such. Also, always trust your gut. If you are not comfortable with a particular service, then don’t engage in dealing with them.