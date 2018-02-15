We’ve all heard a thing or two about the benefits of hobbies. These small acts of creativity can boost our everyday lifestyles by keeping us switched on, calmer, and generally giving us a little more drive. Unfortunately, hobbies are also something that we often push to the side under the impression that we simply don’t have time to prioritise them.

And no one’s denying that finding the time for a new hobby can be hard. Life gets in the way, and you may find that even the hobbies you’re keenest to get to start to slip as soon as your schedule fills up. We’ve all been there, but did you know that even highly successful people manage to put their hobbies first from time to time?

Celebrity hobbies are an especially great example of how putting hobbies first can see you enjoying creative pastimes, even amidst mountains of work. Keep on reading to find out which hobbies our celebrities love the most, and why we could benefit from also delving into those calming activities.

# 1 – Puzzling Passion​​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

Jigsaw puzzles are meditative, stress-reducing, and cognitively beneficial. They’re also a favourite go-to hobby for countless famous faces. This is true even though a 1,000-piece puzzle can take anywhere between 5-15 hours to complete, showing that it’s possible to find the time for a little hobby-based self-care no matter how busy your filming schedule (or, you know, your office hours…).

Celebrities who have shown a particular love for puzzles over the years include Ellen DeGeneres, who famously posted about her attempt to complete a 4,000-piece monster over on Instagram, and Hugh Jackman, who often posts about his puzzles across social media. Even Bill Gates is vocal about his love for puzzles, which he shares with his wife through competitions they hold against one another.

So if Hugh Jackman can complete a puzzle of Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ in his dressing room between takes, do any of us really have an excuse not to get started? We don’t think so. Simply choose your puzzle (ideally less than 4,000 pieces to start!), invest in a puzzle mat that allows you to tuck it away between sessions, and then make a start one piece at a time.

# 2 – Word Games

Picture Credit: CC0 Licence

If there’s one thing celebs love, it’s a good word game. And that’s hardly surprising considering that top actors need to be lightning sharp where their scripts are concerned. Word games that range from a New York Times crossword to a word search or even puzzle app like Wordle can help with everything from memory to observation and general language processing.

There are too many word game-loving celebs to list here, but top famous faces worth bragging about include Ben Affleck, who famously has a Wordle WhatsApp group with Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, and Jason Bateman. Tom Hanks has also spoken publicly about his love for crosswords, which he often uses to sharpen up on-set between takes.

These word-based efforts from busy public figures are a lesson in the power of on-the-go games. Apps like Wordle and online crosswords or word searches really do mean that you can pick up and get playing in the smallest snippets of time. Even if you’re in a trailer at LA’s top filming locations!

# 3 – Knitting

Knitting brings many of the same benefits as the other hobbies we’ve discussed, but with one notable plus-point – it also provides you with a finished garment to wear. Knitting also tends to pique many other hobbies when it comes to benefits like creativity and coordination. Yet, knitting a sweater can cost you as many as 20-40 hours, depending on your skill level. So surely celebs don’t have time for this one?

Well, think again, because top faces like Tom Daley have made no secret of their knitting love. In fact, after getting snapped with his needles between dives during the 2020 Olympics, he’s gone on to release pattern books, start a much-loved knitting company, and host a UK-based knitting show. And, he’s not the only celeb who can’t stop turning that yarn. Julia Roberts is often seen knitting between takes, while other celebs who shout about the benefits of knitting include Ryan Gosling, Lorde, and Taylor Swift.

# 4 – Colouring

Picture Credit: CC0 Licence

A lot of hobbies require much of your time, effort, and, let’s be honest, a fair amount of financial outlay in the beginning stages. By comparison, colouring is a hobby without strings attached. You can pick up a colouring book and a decent pack of pens for under a tenner, and you can spend as much or as little time on each picture as you fancy or have at your disposal.

With this in mind, it’s perhaps unsurprising that many celebs enjoy the world of colouring from time to time. Ryan Gosling is once again a notable advocate, and reports using it to tap into his creative side. Emma Watson, Gigi Hadid, and Zooey Deschanel also report using colouring as a way to unwind between filming schedules. Even Prince William enjoys colouring with his children as a way to bond and relax. And if it’s good enough for the royal family, it’s good enough for you!

A great point of note here is how enjoyable colouring can be with a great set of pens to hand. Skip the cheapest option and choose a mid-range set with plenty of colours. Then, invest in one of the many adult colouring books now on the market, and you’ll soon see what all of those celebs are talking about.

Takeaway

Hobbies are something that we push to the side more often than we’d like, but as these celebrities prove, you really can make time for the things you prioritise. While your workplace breakroom might not be as glamorous as Tom Hanks’ trailer, there’s really no reason why you can’t reach that crossword or get your colouring book out in the twenty minutes you have to yourself each lunch time, on your commute, or once you get home!