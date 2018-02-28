The 3 most popular water damage mistakes homeowners make

words Al Woods

The aftermath of water damage is devastating. This is never an easy thing to deal with, and you should not take it lightly, or spend time dillydallying on how to deal with it. That’s why it’s best to be prepared with tactics for dealing with water damage before a storm hits or pipe bursts.

If you’re currently experiencing water damage, remember that waiting won’t make it go away. Scooping it up also only eliminates the visible standing water. Waste too much time – and you’ll have mold or mildew growth all over the affected areas. These pesky black, sometimes white fungi can cause health problems if left unattended.

When affected by water damage, time is off the essence and you have to act quickly. In an ideal situation, water damage restoration services should be applied quickly and effectively within the first 36 – 48 hours of the flooding to make an impact. If you wait too long, the water starts to seep into the walls, carpet and more. Trying to save money by repairing damage by yourself can actually increase the level of water damage and delay your home’s recovery.

Aside from procrastinating when this type of damage occurs, here are some of the most popular mistakes homeowners make during a water damage crisis.

Mistake #1 – They Use the Wrong Tools

It is common to see homeowners using brushes, handheld mops and towels to tackle the standing water in their homes after a flood.

Even if this is the result of a natural impulse, it’s the wrong move.

These household tools only make the situation worse. Using the brushes to push standing water from one place to the other only increases the risk of mold growth, spreading of bacteria, and causes additional damage to unaffected areas.

You also should not be using towels or rags to absorb water. This might work on hard surfaces – not for carpets – it only pushes the water further into the carpet and exponentially increases the potential for mold or mildew growth.

That carpet might never be fully restored again if you don’t act fast after this carpet destroying exercise.

Mistake #2 – They Don’t Assess the Damage Properly

This mistake is common with do it yourself-ers. Once they have some breathing space, they pick up the closest vacuuming machine and start to vacuum all the water away.

That’s a huge no.

It’s a terrible mistake to start the cleanup process without properly documenting the damage. Yes, I understand that the sight of your home filled with water can be a distressing one, and it’s true you want to act fast. But you’ll cause more damage to your finances by not documenting the disaster thoroughly before the cleanup begins.

This is a major reason why you should get a disaster restoration service in immediately. Disaster restoration firms such as AllDryUSA will help with completing the necessary paperwork and any documentation needed if you need to prove the extent of the damage to your insurance company.

Mistake #3 – They Don’t Take Proper Precautions

Fela Kuti, the legendary Nigerian Afrobeat musician once sang, “Water no get enemy” – which literally speaks to how useful or indispensable water is in our lives. That however doesn’t mean you should not take safety precautions after your home is invaded by flood water.

Make sure no one plugs anything into the sockets in the affected areas, and if possible most of the house should be assessed by an electrician before any electronics are plugged in at all.

Bottom Line

Ignoring these mistakes can cause long term damage, so it’s important you act quickly and get in a licensed disaster restoration firm to assess and fix the damage.