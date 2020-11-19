Image source

Summer brings with it the idea of backyard barbecues, outdoor brunches, and pool parties. It’s a time most people associate with being outside. But in many cities—Tulsa included—the heat can get relentless. The humidity creeps in, and by midday, the idea of sitting under the sun turns from fun to unbearable.

That’s why making the most of staying indoors becomes essential. Just because you’re inside doesn’t mean the magic of summer has to stop. With a little creativity and some thoughtful changes, your home can become a relaxing, productive, and even luxurious retreat.

Whether you’re looking to cool off, stay entertained, or just make your space a little cozier, here’s how to beat the heat and love every minute of it.

Turn Your Bathroom into a Cool-Down Oasis

On days when Tulsa’s heat makes it impossible to cool off, nothing beats a cold bath or a long soak in a cool tub. Your bathroom can become a retreat if you add just a few elements. Simple touches like fresh eucalyptus in the shower, a soft bath mat underfoot, and mint-infused bath salts can recreate that calm, spa-like feeling.

These changes are simple. However, if you’re dealing with a cramped layout, outdated fixtures, or mold-prone areas, it might be time to consult professional Tulsa bathroom remodelers. They can guide you through practical updates that elevate both comfort and function, especially if you’re serious about making your space summer-friendly.

Set the Mood: Light and Cool

Your indoor summer starts with ambiance. When the air outside feels heavy, your home should feel like a breath of fresh air. So, it’s time to switch out those heavy curtains you put up during winter for breezy, light-filtering ones that still block intense sunlight. These keep the heat out without darkening the room. You can also swap dark pillow covers and throws with soft, neutral, or pastel tones to create a lighter, more summery vibe.

It helps to let natural light fill the space in the mornings when the sun is gentle, and switch to softer, warm-toned lighting in the evenings. These small shifts can make your space feel cooler and more inviting without needing a complete overhaul.

Create a Summer Reading Nook

A quiet space to read can become your favorite part of staying in. All you need is a comfortable chair or floor cushion, a good lamp, and a place to rest your book and drink. It doesn’t have to be fancy—a corner by a window will do the trick. If you prefer audiobooks or e-readers, all the better. The key is creating a little bubble that’s just for you, away from screens and noise.

Pick up a few new titles or revisit old favorites. Reading in the quiet of an air-conditioned room, with iced tea in hand, can feel like a perfect escape.

Indulge in Icy Treats and Cool Beverages

Hot days call for cold drinks. Instead of relying on store-bought options, make your kitchen a little hub for frozen treats. Try smoothie bowls, fruit popsicles, or flavored ice cubes for water. If you’re feeling adventurous, get an ice cream maker or try no-churn recipes at home.

You can also explore fun beverage ideas, like sparkling lemonade with mint or iced herbal teas. Not only are these refreshing, but they give you something to look forward to throughout the day.

Bring Movie Nights Home

Summer nights don’t have to be spent out on the town to be memorable. With a little creativity, your living room can turn into the coolest mini theater. Dim the lights, pull the curtains, and gather up your softest blankets. A floor filled with pillows, beanbags, or even a mattress topper can make things feel fun and different, especially for families or couples.

You don’t need a fancy projector to set the mood, but if you do have one, it’s worth dusting off. Otherwise, a large screen or TV will do just fine. Choose a few films for the week based on a theme—maybe a week of nostalgic classics, foreign films, or travel-based stories that take you around the world from your couch. Add a few homemade snacks, like flavored popcorn or frozen grapes, and you’ve got yourself a summer tradition that doesn’t involve melting in the heat.

Take on a Creative Project

If you’re indoors more than usual, it’s the perfect time to reconnect with something creative. Whether it’s sketching, painting, knitting, or building a photo wall, a creative project can offer both fun and fulfillment.

Set up a little corner with your supplies so it’s easy to dive in whenever inspiration strikes. You don’t need a full studio—a desk, a basket of materials, and decent lighting can go a long way. This isn’t about being productive or ticking boxes. It’s about staying connected to yourself and keeping boredom at bay without defaulting to scrolling through your phone.

Refresh Your Home with a Mini Makeover

Summer is a great time to look at your home with fresh eyes. Declutter spaces that feel stuffy or overfilled. Then, bring in small updates—like bright cushion covers, a new shower curtain, or fresh bedding. Lighter colors, airy fabrics, and natural textures instantly make a room feel more breathable.

Rearranging furniture can also make a space feel new. Shift a bookshelf to a different wall, move your bed to catch a breeze from the window, or bring a comfy chair closer to the air conditioner. You don’t need a full renovation to feel a difference—just play with what you already have.

Practice Cool-Minded Self-Care

In the middle of a heatwave, self-care isn’t just about skincare or quiet time—it’s about cooling your mind and body down. Take advantage of quiet mornings for yoga or meditation. Block out time for short naps or guilt-free lounging. Keep a pitcher of chilled water or infused water nearby, and don’t push yourself to be endlessly busy.

A summer self-care routine might also include journaling, slow stretching, or simply stepping away from digital noise. Let yourself slow down. There’s no award for pushing through the heat when your body is asking for a break.

Create The Best Vibe….Inside!

There’s something quietly wonderful about choosing to stay in when the world outside feels unbearable. Summer doesn’t lose its charm just because you’re indoors—it simply shifts.

Whether you’re cooling down with a bath, diving into creative work, or gathering for an indoor movie night, summer at home has its own kind of magic. You don’t need to chase adventure outdoors to feel refreshed or connected. Sometimes, the best memories are made exactly where you are. At home!