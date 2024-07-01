Sound the weird-pop klaxon: Wet Leg are BACK with their second album moisturizer — and it’s a wild, unhinged, joyfully horny ride. Built from the sweat and chaos of years on the road, moisturizer is louder, looser, hotter, and weirder — an ecstatic scream of manic love songs, razor-sharp kiss-offs, and synth-laced filth delivered by your favourite Isle of Wight misfits.

moisturizer is a thrilling, shape-shifting second album from Wet Leg — a band unafraid to get weirder, louder, and more emotionally tangled. With a richer, rougher sound and a sharper bite, the record ricochets between chaos and clarity, swerving from cheeky lust to aching vulnerability in the blink of an eye. It’s the sound of a band fully in command of their eccentricity, reveling in the strange and sincere with equal delight. Critics are calling it bold, explosive, and irresistibly catchy — a defiant evolution that doubles down on everything fans first fell for: the subversive charm, the deadpan wit, and the unfiltered fun.

Tracklisting:

1. CPR

2. liquidize

3. catch these fists

4. davina mccall

5. jennifer’s body

6. mangetout

7. pond song

8. pokemon

9. pillow talk

10. don’t speak

11. 11:21

12. u and me at home

Wet Leg are Rhian Teasdale, Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand (bass), Henry Holmes (drums), and Joshua Mobaraki (guitar, synth).

A lot of dates:

Fri 11th July – TRNSMT, Glasgow

Tue 15th July – I-Days Milan, Milan w/ Olivia Rodrigo

Thurs 17th July – Electric Ballroom, London (early)

Thurs 17th July – Electric Ballroom, London (late) – sold out

Mon 21st July – Chalk, Brighton (early)

Mon 21st July – Chalk, Brighton (late) – sold out

Tues 22nd July – Coventry Empire, Coventry – sold out

Wed 23rd July – Foundry, Sheffield – sold out

Fri 1st Aug – All Together Now, Waterford

Sun 3rd Aug – Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire

Thu 7th Aug – Oya Festival, Oslo

Fri 8th Aug – Way Out West, Gothenburg

Sun 10th Aug – Boardmasters Festival, Newquay

Fri 15th Aug – Green Man Festival, Crickhowell

Sun 17th Aug – Cabaret Vert Festival, Charleville-Mézières



Mon 1st September – Paramount Theatre, Seattle – sold out

Tues 2nd September – Paramount Theatre, Seattle

Wed 3rd September – Malkin Bowl, Vancouver

Fri 5th September – Revolution Hall, Portland – sold out

Sat 6th September – Revolution Hall, Portland – sold out

Tues 9th September – First Avenue, Minneapolis – sold out

Wed 10th September – The Salt Shed (outdoors), Chicago

Fri 12th September – History, Toronto – sold out

Sat 13th September – Mtelus, Montreal – sold out

Sun 14th September – Roadrunner, Boston – sold out

Mon 15th September – Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia

Wed 17th September – Summer Stage in Central Park, New York – sold out

Thurs 18th September – Brooklyn Paramount, New York – sold out

Fri 19th September – 9:30 Club, Washington D.C. – sold out

Sun 21st September – Shakey Knees Festival, Atlanta

Tues 23rd September – Rolling Stone’s Gather No Moss @ Marathon Music Works, Nashville

Sun 28th September – Ohana Music Festival, Dana Point

Tues 30th September – Fox Theatre, Oakland – sold out



Wed 1st October – Fox Theatre, Oakland

Fri 3rd October – Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Sun 5th October – Austin City Limits, Austin

Tues 7th October – The Criterion, Oklahoma City

Sun 12th October – Austin City Limits, Austin

Tues 14th October – The Lowbrow Palace, El Paso

Fri 17th October – Greek Theatre, Los Angeles

Mon 27th October – L’Olympia, Paris

Tues 28th October – Le Transbordeur, Lyon

Wed 30th October – L’Olympia, Paris

Fri 31st October – New Fall Festival, Düsseldorf



Sun 2nd November – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels – sold out

Mon 3rd November – Paradiso, Amsterdam – sold out

Tues 4th November – TivoliVredenburg – Ronda, Utrecht – sold out

Thurs 6th November – Les Docks, Lausanne

Fri 7th November – Theaterfabrik, Munich

Sun 9th November – Columbiahalle, Berlin

Mon 10th November – Docks, Hamburg

Tues 11th November – Rockhal Club, Esch-sur-Alzette

Thurs 13th November – Royal Albert Hall, London – sold out

Sat 15th November – Liverpool Mountford Hall Uni, Liverpool – sold out

Mon 17th November – Rock City, Nottingham – sold out

Wed 19th November – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich – sold out

Thurs 20th November – Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth

Fri 21st November – Cardiff Students Union Great Hall, Cardiff – sold out

Wed 26th November – 3Olympia, Dublin – sold out

Thurs 27th November – The Telegraph Building, Belfast