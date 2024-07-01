Sound the weird-pop klaxon: Wet Leg are BACK with their second album moisturizer — and it’s a wild, unhinged, joyfully horny ride. Built from the sweat and chaos of years on the road, moisturizer is louder, looser, hotter, and weirder — an ecstatic scream of manic love songs, razor-sharp kiss-offs, and synth-laced filth delivered by your favourite Isle of Wight misfits.
moisturizer is a thrilling, shape-shifting second album from Wet Leg — a band unafraid to get weirder, louder, and more emotionally tangled. With a richer, rougher sound and a sharper bite, the record ricochets between chaos and clarity, swerving from cheeky lust to aching vulnerability in the blink of an eye. It’s the sound of a band fully in command of their eccentricity, reveling in the strange and sincere with equal delight. Critics are calling it bold, explosive, and irresistibly catchy — a defiant evolution that doubles down on everything fans first fell for: the subversive charm, the deadpan wit, and the unfiltered fun.
Tracklisting:
1. CPR
2. liquidize
3. catch these fists
4. davina mccall
5. jennifer’s body
6. mangetout
7. pond song
8. pokemon
9. pillow talk
10. don’t speak
11. 11:21
12. u and me at home
Wet Leg are Rhian Teasdale, Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand (bass), Henry Holmes (drums), and Joshua Mobaraki (guitar, synth).
A lot of dates:
Fri 11th July – TRNSMT, Glasgow
Tue 15th July – I-Days Milan, Milan w/ Olivia Rodrigo
Thurs 17th July – Electric Ballroom, London (early)
Thurs 17th July – Electric Ballroom, London (late) – sold out
Mon 21st July – Chalk, Brighton (early)
Mon 21st July – Chalk, Brighton (late) – sold out
Tues 22nd July – Coventry Empire, Coventry – sold out
Wed 23rd July – Foundry, Sheffield – sold out
Fri 1st Aug – All Together Now, Waterford
Sun 3rd Aug – Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire
Thu 7th Aug – Oya Festival, Oslo
Fri 8th Aug – Way Out West, Gothenburg
Sun 10th Aug – Boardmasters Festival, Newquay
Fri 15th Aug – Green Man Festival, Crickhowell
Sun 17th Aug – Cabaret Vert Festival, Charleville-Mézières
Mon 1st September – Paramount Theatre, Seattle – sold out
Tues 2nd September – Paramount Theatre, Seattle
Wed 3rd September – Malkin Bowl, Vancouver
Fri 5th September – Revolution Hall, Portland – sold out
Sat 6th September – Revolution Hall, Portland – sold out
Tues 9th September – First Avenue, Minneapolis – sold out
Wed 10th September – The Salt Shed (outdoors), Chicago
Fri 12th September – History, Toronto – sold out
Sat 13th September – Mtelus, Montreal – sold out
Sun 14th September – Roadrunner, Boston – sold out
Mon 15th September – Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia
Wed 17th September – Summer Stage in Central Park, New York – sold out
Thurs 18th September – Brooklyn Paramount, New York – sold out
Fri 19th September – 9:30 Club, Washington D.C. – sold out
Sun 21st September – Shakey Knees Festival, Atlanta
Tues 23rd September – Rolling Stone’s Gather No Moss @ Marathon Music Works, Nashville
Sun 28th September – Ohana Music Festival, Dana Point
Tues 30th September – Fox Theatre, Oakland – sold out
Wed 1st October – Fox Theatre, Oakland
Fri 3rd October – Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Sun 5th October – Austin City Limits, Austin
Tues 7th October – The Criterion, Oklahoma City
Sun 12th October – Austin City Limits, Austin
Tues 14th October – The Lowbrow Palace, El Paso
Fri 17th October – Greek Theatre, Los Angeles
Mon 27th October – L’Olympia, Paris
Tues 28th October – Le Transbordeur, Lyon
Wed 30th October – L’Olympia, Paris
Fri 31st October – New Fall Festival, Düsseldorf
Sun 2nd November – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels – sold out
Mon 3rd November – Paradiso, Amsterdam – sold out
Tues 4th November – TivoliVredenburg – Ronda, Utrecht – sold out
Thurs 6th November – Les Docks, Lausanne
Fri 7th November – Theaterfabrik, Munich
Sun 9th November – Columbiahalle, Berlin
Mon 10th November – Docks, Hamburg
Tues 11th November – Rockhal Club, Esch-sur-Alzette
Thurs 13th November – Royal Albert Hall, London – sold out
Sat 15th November – Liverpool Mountford Hall Uni, Liverpool – sold out
Mon 17th November – Rock City, Nottingham – sold out
Wed 19th November – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich – sold out
Thurs 20th November – Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth
Fri 21st November – Cardiff Students Union Great Hall, Cardiff – sold out
Wed 26th November – 3Olympia, Dublin – sold out
Thurs 27th November – The Telegraph Building, Belfast