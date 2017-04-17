Finding a tranquil state to lay down roots

words Alexa Wang

One of the best things about living in the U.S is getting to choose which of the fifty states is is best for you. Having this variety is nice, sure, but it also complicates your thinking process and makes it really difficult to come to a decision.

This is why you need some sort of guide or certain standards that your ideal state should follow, to know which state best fits you and your family. Before picking a state, it is better to look at its location, culture, affordability, safety, healthcare services, climate, food, size, and job opportunities.

Location

You have probably heard Real Estate Agents emphasizing how location is the primary thing you should be concerned about. And they are right. Location is one of the most important things you need to think about because it affects a multitude of factors. People sometimes forget things that come with location, like culture, food, society, neighborhoods, and proximity to family. You need to remember that you are not only picking a state, you are picking a home that you will bring children into. This state will shape them, it will also shape your lifestyle for the coming years. You need to choose wisely.

Culture

Speaking of culture, you really need to look into the state’s culture before deciding to move in. For instance, if the wide culture scene is important for you then it might be best to move into states like Los Angeles or New York. But, if you want your kids to grow up around galleries, museums, and art, then you might want to look into states like Boston and Minneapolis. There are families who like to live among a certain ethnic community, others prefer to be around their religious group, and so on and so forth. So before picking a state, think about what you and your family value most and would want to be surrounded by.

Affordability

Affordability is another aspect that you need to take into consideration. There are several States in the U.S that are known for their low cost of living. A recent study showed that Mississippi is the least expensive place among all the other states. In fact, Real Estate Agents at https://www.homesinmeridian.com/ have a wide selection of low-priced houses that are available in Meridian, Idaho. There are also other affordable states like Tennessee, Missouri, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Kansas.

Safety

Of course, safety, needs to be your top priority when choosing the right state for you. Before deciding to settle in a certain state, it is better to check its crime rates. Check more than one source, see how people talk about it, and ask residents of said state for details. It’s also equally important to choose a somewhat safe neighborhood in the supposedly safe state because crime can be varied and is not equal across an entire state.

Healthcare services

Another thing to consider is the healthcare facilities. You don’t want to choose a place that doesn’t have quality hospitals, pharmacies, good doctors and medical schools. As you settle in, you need to know you are moving into a state that has great hospitals that will take good care of you and your family if anything were to happen.

Climate

A lot of people overlook climate when picking a place to live in and after settling in, they realize they have made a huge mistake. Weather has a huge impact on us. You might have heard about SAD or Seasonal Affective Disorder, which is a type of depression that is related to changes in seasons. A lot of people suffer from it in Winter, especially when the sun doesn’t come out as much. It might be best to avoid states that are known for their gloominess and harsh weather in Winter if you or any of your family is prone to SAD.

Food

This likely applies to everyone, but if food is important to you then you need to read about states that have the kind of food you like. For instance, if you like fish, then you might want to live in an area that is near the ocean, so you can eat fresh seafood regularly. Of course, you can eat fish anywhere else, but it will never be as fresh as the one that was just caught from the ocean.

Size

Size is another feature that might be important to you. There are many families who would prefer a small town where everyone knows everyone, while other families like the big city life where everyone minds their own business. So, when choosing a state, observe how people live there and what their towns are like. If you are a person who prefers a tight, friendly town, then you might want to look into states where you can find such cozy environments. However, if you like the big city life, then you might want to look into states like California.

Job opportunities

Aspects like location and affordability are vital, but if the state you have chosen doesn’t have a lot of job opportunities that suit you, then you might want to look for another one. You need to find a state that has available jobs that you can choose from, otherwise it will be challenging to provide for yourself and your family, or you will be forced to work in another state far from your family, which is highly inadvisable.

As with many things in life there is both an upside and downside to the wide array of locations to live in, in America. Too many options can be overwhelming. Looking through the many states of the U.S is good when you are looking for a place to settle in, but your research might not be fruitful if you don’t have a set of standards that can guide you through the picking process. The best thing to do when you have found a state that you like is to look at its location, culture, affordability, safety, healthcare services, climate, food, size, and job opportunities.