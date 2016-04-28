Why is a private voice lesson helpful?

words Al Woods

Did you know the most magnificent instrument is sitting right inside you? Yes, that’s your voice. Singing is a fascinating musical practice around the world. And the reason for this lies because the sound is a fantastic internal instrument that is contained within each person, so why not make the best use of it? However, you don’t need to worry about your voice falling offstage because practice makes you perfect.







Myth – singing is God-gifted

Hence, many people believe that singing is God-gifted, and one cannot learn it. Well, this is wrong! Fortunately, all of us can learn to sing, and here we are going to tell you a little secret about what makes a good voice. Breathtaking sounds, perfect pitch, strong vocal muscles, and ideal vocal tones aren’t always something we are born with, but we can learn all these components with lots of hard work and practice.

Want To Know How To Improve Your Singing Voice?

First, you need to pick apart the secrets and techniques of a killer singing voice to understand what makes a good singer. And if you want to take your singing ability to the next level, seeking the help of an experienced voice teacher can make your dream possible in a very short period.

In this article, we have assembled some amazing techniques and practices covered under eachprivate voice lesson. Let’s have a look below.

Breathing- provides support to the voice

If you ask any voice teacher about the first voice lesson topic, you will get an overwhelming response of “breathing!” When you move air through your body, you notice it directly affects the tone quality that is produced, and so voice teachers at first want to establish proper breathing techniques that help students from expending all their air at once.

When correcting your approach to breathe, you may quickly notice a significant change in the sound of your voice. All this is possible with a multitude of exercises a teacher will cover in your voice lessons.

Posture- directly correlates with breathing techniques

You must know that position plays a significant role in learning and developing a strong vocal range. The way you sit or stand while singing directly connects with breathing. A slumped back, hunched-over stance, sagging shoulders, and even a tilted head can all severely impact tone, pitch, and the power of producing notes. As you know that air flows through one’s body when singing; so, by slouching or sitting awkwardly, the person is stopping their diaphragm from fully expanding.

The best singer’s stance for developing a perfect vocal range is standing straight with feet placed shoulder-width apart. Keep your abdomen and shoulders relaxed. Good posture can help a singer to project his or her voice more effectively while keeping the air moving fluidly and help to hold high notes longer.

Don’t worry! Teachers will train you on how to establish good posture while singing, and that will help control your voice flow.

Tone

Teaching the element of tone is fun. It is directly related to your breath control. A musical sound is characterized by its intensity (or loudness), duration, pitch, and timbre (or quality). Because there are different notes used in music, so you have to keep your tone varied accordingly. The notes can be complicated, as they may include periodic aspects, like vibrato, envelope modulation, and attack transients.

In private voice lessons, the teacher will work with you on both the subtle and obvious nuances of creating a healthy singing tone.

Intonation- tells how well a pitch is in tune

Being out of tune means that you need to correct the pitch as the tone is slightly higher or slightly lower than it should be. Intonation is the most obvious yet the most challenging aspect of music to teach. Also, it is a common misconception that the person’s ability to accurately match pitches (intonation) is god-gifted. No doubt you are born with this quality, but for any hardworking student, the tune will get improved with regular voice lessons.

There are many techniques that voice teacher uses to help you improve the clarity of voice-done through both listening and matching exercises.

Diction-pronunciation of words

Diction refers to the vocal expression or the way that you pronounce words, especially in popular styles. There are many types of dictation exercises, such as tongue twisters, lip trills, practicing vowels, etc. However, a few people overlook this principle if they do not study with a voice teacher but on their own.

In classical and pop voice study, the instructor heavily emphasized on how you articulate consonants and shape vowels. The practice of diction is a must-have part of learning music, and if learned accurately, it can have a dramatic effect on a person’s end sound result.

Encourage Confidence

A confident voice rings genuine and always enjoyable to listen. Confidence plays a significant role in your music learning process. If you don’t believe in yourself or in your voice, this lack of self-confidence will creep through. And in the end, you might encounter failing notes, mumbling, a cracking sound, struggling with breath and posture, and dropping your pitch.

Remember, a confident person is a better performer. The key is to practice again and again until you become comfortable with your voice. Also, singing is all about your voice and not mimicking anyone.

A good music teacher will help you master your own vocal and learn more singing skills.

Final thoughts

The above techniques aren’t enough, and there is more to private voice lessons. Regardless of genre, a good voice lesson will help you improve the internal aspects of correct singing in both classical and popular styles. And you will find that there is a transformation in your sound through focus on breathing, posture, diction, and intonation-the main components of learning music.

