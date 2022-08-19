London’s Best Small Music Venues

words Al Woods

With COVID-19 and Brexit-related travel restrictions playing havoc with touring schedules, the music industry has undergone some major changes in the last few years. Following a dramatic downturn owing to lockdowns and restrictions, the live music sector has significantly outperformed live sports post-pandemic, meaning there are now more fans attending music events in stadiums.

While this shift has made it more difficult for independent venues and promoters to operate, there are still plenty of excellent small venues out there – check out 4 small live music venues in London that are well worth your support:

Whole Venue at AMP Studios

AMP Studios is a stylish and versatile dry hire venue that’s putting its live music license to good use. Situated underneath railway arches just off the Old Kent Road, AMP Studios is a relatively unknown ‘blank canvas’ small music venue that’s perfectly suited for South East London’s thriving live music scene. While its license may not cover excessive noise or loud music, AMP is a popular choice for live music and performance events nevertheless, as well as exhibitions, conferences, and wedding celebrations.

The Loft at Low Profile Studios

Located at the multi-use space Low Profile Studios, The Loft is a charming venue for hire that’s gone under the radar in the capital so far. This 150-capacity venue is located in the heart of buzzing North London, just a short walk from Manor House and Harringay Green Lanes train stations. The Loft features an atmospheric and cosy setup and could be the perfect booking for up-and-coming artists – the space is relatively cheap to hire and highly ‘promotable’ due to its location. if you’re a touring musician, ensure that you’re covered with musical instrument insurance when you’re out on the road.

Aures London Main Space at Aures London

Placed beneath the iconic railway arches of Waterloo Station (close to the famous bridge made famous by The Kinks), Aures London provides a classic ‘London-centric’ blank-canvas venue that’s perfectly suited to live music and low-key club nights. As well as an all-encompassing 3D sound system including 50 speakers and 10 amplifiers, this stylish space-for-hire also features projectors, multiple bar options, and cloakroom facilities.

Lightbox at Vauxhall Arches

This premium 400-capacity venue is well-known amongst gig-goers in the capital for its immersive modular LED lighting system, hence the name Lightbox. The lighting can be adjusted to suit the tone of your show and the sound system works well with everything from electronic music to punk. As well as a spectacular backdrop, Lightbox at Vauxhall Arches provides a fully licensed, loud-music-friendly environment that could be a great choice for any performing artist looking to give their gig a touch of the wow factor.