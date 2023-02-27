The Pros & Cons Of A Shed For Your Garden

words Al Woods

Is it worth getting a garden shed?

You’ve seen lots of people nearby with sheds in their back gardens, but are they worth the hype? Do you have any uses for one of these structures or are you simply interested because everyone else has one? Before you make a decision or do anything to your garden, let’s look at the pros and cons of sheds.

Garden Shed Pros

Right off the bat, there are some obvious advantages of a garden shed:

Get more space – That’s right, a shed lets you have extra space, freeing up room in your home or garage. It’s a great place to store gardening tools as well as anything else you can think of. Some people use a shed for storage if they don’t have a usable attic in the house, so it’s a wonderful little addition.

Easy to put up and affordable – Putting up a garden shed is relatively easy and can be done within a day or two depending on how big it is. All you need to do is find a shed base company, and then get your hands on the other shed materials. You can buy garden sheds from stores, but you still have to put them up. Either way, they’re very affordable and won’t require a lengthy construction project.

Create a more homely garden – There’s no denying that garden sheds make your garden feel more intimate and welcoming. They create a homely atmosphere that ties the area together and improves it.

If you’re looking for something that provides extra space without extortionate costs and makes your garden look better, perhaps a shed is the right choice after all. However, we’ve still got the other side to consider…

Garden Shed Cons

The downsides of garden sheds are also somewhat obvious, but they might not affect everyone:

Takes up garden space – While a shed gives you more storage space, it takes away your garden space. If you have a small garden, you might not want to make it smaller with the addition of a shed.

Adds extra shade to the area – Depending on where your shed is positioned in the garden, and where your garden is positioned towards the sun, a shed can add more shade to the area. This is bad if you grow things in your garden as the structure can block the essential sunlight.

One extra thing to clean – You must clean and maintain your garden shed or it’ll get really grubby. Instead of making your garden look nicer, it’ll be an eye sore! For some, having one extra thing to clean is too much as you’re already overburdened with garden and home maintenance tasks.

Overall, the pros and cons of a garden shed are fairly clear. It’s a fantastic addition to large gardens or gardens that aren’t being used that actively. If you;re more than happy maintaining it and don’t care about the added shade, it could be the thing that takes your garden to the next level. On the other hand, if you don’t want to part with garden space and grow lots of plants in the area, a shed probably isn’t right for you.