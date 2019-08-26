You are looking for a new watch and want something more substantial than a fashion accessory, but perhaps not a five-figure luxury splurge. Your search inevitably leads you to Citizen, a brand synonymous with innovation and reliability. But a question forms: Is a Citizen watch actually a good investment? The short answer is yes, a Citizen watch is an excellent investment for the vast majority of people. Let’s deep dive.

Eco-Drive Technology

The core of Citizen’s value proposition is its revolutionary Eco-Drive movement. This isn’t just a feature; it’s a fundamental shift in how a watch operates. Simply put, Citizen Eco-Drive converts any light source, natural or artificial, into energy. It stores this energy in a rechargeable cell, eliminating the need for a traditional battery. This technology fundamentally changes your relationship with your watch.

Think about these benefits:

You never need to change a battery. This saves you time, money, and the hassle of finding a jeweller every two to three years. Over a decade, those battery replacement costs add up.

A fully charged Citizen watch can run for months in total darkness on its power reserve, making it incredibly low-maintenance. You can rotate it in a collection without worry.

The cells are designed to perform for decades, often with a warranty of 5 years or more, but frequently lasting much longer.

This engineering marvel isn’t a gimmick but a practical, proven solution that provides genuine peace of mind. Your watch is always ready when you are.

Built for the Real World

An investment must be able to withstand daily life. Citizen watches are not fragile museum pieces; they are built to be worn.

The materials tell the story, and you’ll find:

Super Titanium: This is Citizen’s proprietary material. It is about 40% lighter than stainless steel and is exceptionally scratch-resistant due to a surface-hardening technology called Duratect.

Stainless Steel: Used in countless models from Tsuyosa Automatic Jubilee to Series 8 and more, it provides a classic heft and resilience that can handle bumps and scrapes.

Sapphire Crystal: On many higher-end models, Citizen uses sapphire crystal glass. This material is second only to diamond in hardness, making it incredibly resistant to scratches.

Water Resistance: From everyday 50m resistance to the serious 200m+ capabilities of the Promaster, like a CA4664-60W, these watches are built to survive rain, swims, and everything in between.

This focus on robust construction means a Citizen watch won’t look battered and old after a few years. It will age gracefully, developing a character that reflects your adventures, not your accidents.

Timeless Style, Not Passing Trends

A good investment retains its aesthetic appeal. Citizen avoids fleeting fads. Instead, the brand offers a portfolio of designs that range from classic to tool-watch functional.

Drawn to the sleek, minimalist lines of a Citizen dress watch, the rugged purpose of a Promaster dive watch, or the sophisticated chronographs? The Citizen’s lineup has a design that caters to you.

The variety in Citizen’s collection, from Stainless Steel Eco-drive to Promaster, gives you the liberty to easily transition from a weekend adventure to a Monday morning boardroom meeting. Such versatility means you will wear it more often, increasing its value to you personally. You aren’t buying a watch for one occasion but buying a staple for your wardrobe.

Value Retention

While most Citizens won’t appreciate in monetary value like a rare Rolex or Patek Philippe, they hold their value remarkably well for a mid-range watch.

Consider the alternative: a cheap, disposable fashion watch. The moment you walk out of the store, its value plummets to near zero. It has no horological significance, uses cheap quartz movements with replaceable batteries, and its style will be outdated in a season.

A Citizen, however, retains a significant portion of its value on the secondary market. A well-kept model, especially a sought-after Promaster or a limited edition, can often be resold for a respectful percentage of its original price. This is because the market recognises the enduring quality of the Eco-Drive movement and the build quality.

You are not throwing your money away. You are allocating it to a quality product that will have worth for years to come.

The Investment in Experience

Finally, the best return on your investment is often intangible. A reliable watch you love wearing becomes part of your story. It’s there for your morning jogs, your important presentations, and your weekend getaways. It’s a tool that empowers you to be on time and in style, without a second thought. That confidence and reliability are priceless.

The Verdict

So, is a Citizen watch a good investment? The answer is still the same, yes. But here’s a more detailed look at it.

If you define investment as a purchase that offers outstanding long-term value, requires minimal maintenance, is long-lasting, and will enhance your style, the answer is an absolute yes.

It’s a smart, rational choice for anyone looking for the best-in-class timepiece, promising innovation, durability, and timeless design. That sounds like a very wise investment indeed.