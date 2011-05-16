Since its inception, HADERLUMP has carved out a distinctive place within Berlin’s fashion landscape—raw, cerebral, and deeply human. Under the creative direction of Johann Ehrhardt, the label treats clothing as a language of movement and identity, translating emotion into form through meticulous craftsmanship and conceptual rigor.

Each collection unfolds like a study in contrasts: structure against softness, heritage against the now. Materials are often reclaimed, reworked, and reimagined—an act of creative recycling that feels both pragmatic and poetic. HADERLUMP’s aesthetic is rooted in urban realism but elevated by an almost cinematic sense of storytelling, where garments are not just worn but lived in.

More than fashion, HADERLUMP proposes a state of being—restless, introspective, and unafraid to wander alone. In an age of noise, the brand moves quietly, with purpose, tracing the delicate line between self-expression and self-discovery.

Haderlump’s minimalist armor now has a permanent home. On November 29, 2025, the Berlin-born label opens its first flagship store at Besselstraße 14, unveiling a 200m² space where fashion, craftsmanship, and transparency intertwine.

Designed as an open atelier, the store blurs the line between creation and presentation: visitors can watch garments being cut and sewn behind glass walls, a live testament to the brand’s ethos of honesty and artistry. “It immediately felt like home,” says Creative Director Johann Ehrhardt. “This step allows us to truly open our doors to everyone.”

Concrete, glass, and steel form a calm, sculptural backdrop to Haderlump’s contemporary aesthetic—modern yet human, precise yet poetic. “Transparency has always been central,” adds Brand Manager Julius Weissenborn. “You see the process, the people, the soul behind every piece.”

More than a store, Haderlump’s new address is a cultural hub—a space for workshops, performances, and community encounters that anchor the brand in the city that shaped it.

The opening unfolds over two nights: a private preview on November 28 featuring pianist John Carlsson, followed by a public opening on November 29.

Haderlump Atelier Berlin

Besselstraße 14, 10969 Berlin

Public Opening: Nov 29, 12–7 PM