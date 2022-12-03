If you’re looking for heatwave ideas, Kaleidoscope festival at Alexandra Palace Park, London, this Saturday (11 July) is gonna be a scorcher in more ways than one!

Returning to the London location for its sixth year, the music reflects the hot summer vibe with Rudimental, Groove Armada (DJ Set), MJ Cole, Black Grape and Roni Size leading the celebrations.

With people looking for a outdoors party in the sunshine with a cool vibe you’d best get on it as this one-day boutique festival in the capital is likely to sell out soon – especially with its blend of music, comedy and immersive experiences all set against sweeping panoramic views of the city.

The multi-stage programme features the natural amphitheatre of the Palace itself as a dramatic backdrop and one of the most striking festival vistas in the UK. Rudimental headline the stunning Hilltop Stage, former Kaleidoscope Festival headliners Groove Armada return for a DJ set, alongside a spectacular live performance from underground UK garage hero MJ Cole of ‘Sincere’ fame.

Also appearing are Black Grape, the brainchild of Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder and Ruthless Rap Assassins’ Paul Leveridge (Kermit), celebrating 30 years since It’s Great When You’re Straight, alongside legendary drum’n’bass pioneer Roni Size.

The Amy Winehouse Band, led by Amy’s longtime musical director and bass player Dale Davis, will perform songs from her acclaimed albums and iconic catalogue, honouring the legacy of one of North London’s most influential voices, while we’re excited to see Manchester’s legendary and award-winning DJ Paulette bringing the sound of summer.

For comedy, there will be multi-award-winning stand-up Russell Kane, joined by Olga Koch, Emmanuel Sonubi and Bella Hull. Plus all the fun of the anything goes spirit with the site filled with Some Voices Choir, Bez’s Acid House Experience, Hip Hop Karaoke and Disco Yoga.

Kaleidoscope Festival forms part of Ally Pally’s Summer Season in the park, with other summer treats coming up from Wet Leg (10 July), Super Furry Animals (12 July), The Streets (16–18 July) and Richard Ashcroft (17 July).

Tickets for Kaleidoscope Festival 2026 are available now at kaleidoscope-festival.com.

Kaleidoscope Festival 2026 – Saturday 11 July 2026

Alexandra Palace Park, Alexandra Palace Way, London, N22 7AY