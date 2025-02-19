Maribou State back live with Hallucinating Love

words Colette Earley

After Maribou State announced their hiatus last year due to Chris Davids’ diagnosis with a rare brain condition, fans collectively held their breath. So when news of his recovery emerged, it was met with both immense relief and heartfelt support. Their long-awaited 2025 tour became more than just a return to the stage – it was a celebration of resilience, talent, and unwavering passion, all of which were on full display in the deeply moving performances we were fortunate to witness at Bristol’s O2 Academy.

The performance was a celebration of their latest album, Hallucinating Love, marking their first full-length studio release in over six years. It was also a triumphant and poignant moment, given Davids’ recent recovery. Their set, packed with new material and fan-favourite classics, was an unforgettable journey through their lush soundscapes, further heightened by tour vocalist Talulah Ruby in place of Holly Walker. Ruby’s vocals were a standout of the night, effortlessly blending soulful depth with ethereal elegance, adding a fresh yet fitting dimension to Maribou State’s signature sound. Launching straight into “Nervous Tics,” her performance immediately pulled the audience into Maribou State’s intricate world of shimmering synths, crisp beats, and atmospheric textures.

The duo’s setlist was carefully curated, seamlessly blending highlights from Hallucinating Love with older classics from Kingdoms in Colour and Portraits. Otherside, one of the lead singles from the new album, showcase hauntingly beautiful vocals over a hypnotic blend of electronic and organic instrumentation. Having been recently named BBC Radio 1’s “Chillest Record” upon release, the track translated effortlessly to the live setting, filling the room with a warm, immersive glow. Unsurprisingly, the classics ignited a wave of excitement, with tracks like Steal and Midas receiving an outpouring of warmth and energy from the crowd.

Visually, the show was another level. The lighting and stage design added depth and movement to the music, subtly shifting to reflect the ebb and flow of each song. It was clear that Maribou State had put careful thought into crafting a show that wasn’t just about the music but about a fully immersive experience. The interplay between live instrumentation and electronic elements was masterfully executed, blending sampled and live vocals, crisp percussion, and soaring melodies in a way that felt organic and fluid.

As the night drew to a close, the band launched into Blackoak, a deeply emotive track that encapsulated the themes of resilience and renewal central to Hallucinating Love. The crowd responded with overwhelming enthusiasm, their cheers and applause lingering long after the final notes had faded.

This performance was part of Maribou State’s highly anticipated UK and EU tour, which will continue through February 2025 with stops in Antwerp, Amsterdam, Paris, Copenhagen, Berlin, Cologne, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, and finally London. The band is set to round off the tour with three consecutive nights at the 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace, two of which sold out within hours. It’s a testament to the duo’s enduring appeal and the excitement surrounding their return.

The only way to describe the experience is pure gratitude – not just as a spectator, but as an active participant in a night that felt like a celebration of Maribou State’s evolution, resilience, and their gift for creating music that deeply connects. Their return to the stage was nothing short of magical, and as we spilled out into the night, there was an undeniable sense that we had witnessed something truly special.

If the rest of this tour is anything like what unfolded at the O2 Academy, Maribou State’s 2025 run is set to be one of the most defining moments of their career.