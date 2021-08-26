We have been offered the chance to stay at the very inviting looking Kimpton Vividor Barcelona and of course, how could we refuse? A full review of the hotel and area will follow but for now…

Kimpton Vividora Barcelona Gothic Quarter

In the heart of Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter, where medieval streets hum with modern energy, Kimpton Vividora stands as a quietly luxurious refuge. This five-star boutique hotel blends into the neighborhood’s artistic spirit with 156 effortlessly stylish rooms and a personality that feels both local and laid-back.

Every corner reflects a love for the city—from bespoke bath products by Barcelona makers to paddlesurf rentals and free bikes for urban exploring. Evenings bring in-house cultural events featuring neighborhood artists and musicians, while the daily merienda-style social hour pours local vermouths and wines with relaxed, Catalan flair.

Dining is central to the Vividora experience. Under the Casa de Vivi concept, guests can choose between Fauna, a refined yet relaxed restaurant inspired by home cooking; GOT Coffee & Cocktails, perfect for all-day hangs; and the breezy, view-laden Vivi Terrace.

With a Wellness Room, 24-hour gym, and inviting spaces for work or celebration, Kimpton Vividora isn’t just where you stay—it’s where you plug into the rhythm of Barcelona.