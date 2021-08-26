We have been offered the chance to stay at the very inviting looking Kimpton Vividor Barcelona and of course, how could we refuse? A full review of the hotel and area will follow but for now…

In the heart of Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter, where medieval streets hum with modern energy, Kimpton Vividora stands as a quietly luxurious refuge. This five-star boutique hotel blends into the neighborhood’s artistic spirit with 156 effortlessly stylish rooms and a personality that feels both local and laid-back.

Every corner reflects a love for the city—from bespoke bath products by Barcelona makers to paddlesurf rentals and free bikes for urban exploring. Evenings bring in-house cultural events featuring neighborhood artists and musicians, while the daily merienda-style social hour pours local vermouths and wines with relaxed, Catalan flair.

Dining is central to the Vividora experience. Under the Casa de Vivi concept, guests can choose between Fauna, a refined yet relaxed restaurant inspired by home cooking; GOT Coffee & Cocktails, perfect for all-day hangs; and the breezy, view-laden Vivi Terrace.

With a Wellness Room, 24-hour gym, and inviting spaces for work or celebration, Kimpton Vividora isn’t just where you stay—it’s where you plug into the rhythm of Barcelona.