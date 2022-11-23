5 Reasons Why Coffee Is More Popular Than Tea

words Al Woods

Coffee is one of the most popular drinks in the world. It has long been a staple in many countries and cultures, becoming even more popular as people discover that it’s good and great for them. Of course, there are plenty of tea drinkers, too—but coffee still seems to be winning the popularity contest. So what is it about coffee that makes it so popular? Why do so many people love a good cup of joe? There are several reasons coffee is more popular than tea; here are some of the top ones.

Coffee Is More Convenient to Make

Coffee is much easier and quicker to make than tea. You don’t need to steep the leaves or boil water and wait for it when you are in a time crunch. However, with coffee, you can use instant coffee instead of having to take time out of your day to go to a café. You can make it at home, work, or on the go. There are wide varieties to choose from, from ‘coffee light roast‘ to dark roast beans, and the list goes on. Also, you can easily find it in any grocery store. It is available at any supermarket or gas station as well.

It’s More Accessible

Coffee is everywhere—in restaurants, conferences, your office, and the break room. The availability of coffee is a big part of what makes it so popular. You can find it anywhere and everywhere. There are many different brands, but they all have an almost identical flavour profile. It’s also more portable. Coffee is an easy drink to carry around. It’s small, lightweight and doesn’t make a mess. Plus, plenty of coffee mugs are available that make it easy to transport your drink while keeping your hands free. In contrast, tea is often harder to come by outside specialty shops and cafes.

It’s More Socially Popular

Coffee has a long history of being the drink of choice for social interactions. It’s the beverage for business meetings, dates and even funerals. Coffee shops are often seen as a place to talk about things that matter in your life or hang out with friends and relax. People don’t tend to do that with tea (though they might if given the opportunity).

Coffee Is Cheaper Than Tea

Coffee is cheaper than tea because it’s a commodity, and tea is not. Coffee is grown in many different countries worldwide, but most comes from just a few Latin American countries like Brazil and Mexico. It’s also produced on massive plantations with large machinery that makes growing and harvesting easier. You can get a cup of coffee at most cafes and restaurants for just $1 or $2. At the same time, a large pot of black tea will cost anywhere from $6-$12 at your local grocery store (and even more if you don’t buy directly from the source). That’s an extra $4-$10 per pound.

There Are More Varieties of Coffee Than Tea

Coffee is more popular because coffee shops have many kinds of coffee you can try. You can try Americano, Cappuccino, and Latte and even get customized ones. For example, if you like a coffee light roast, you can ask for it. However, tea shops only have limited tea flavours like green tea and Earl Grey. There are also limited cafes or restaurants with a wide variety of teas.

The Takeaway

Both tea and coffee are close contenders; however, coffee seems to win the battle by a margin only. As the pros for coffee are higher than tea, most people worldwide are more inclined towards this beverage. If you liked our reasons, we bet you are tempted to get yourself a cup. If you do, let us know in the comments!