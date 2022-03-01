Top Historical Places You Should Visit to Enrich Your Lifestyle

words Alexa Wang

If you’ve ever found yourself feeling unfulfilled, it may be due to a lack of exposure to culture and history. The world is filled with beautiful architecture, rich history, and amazing art; however, many people fall into the trap of not experiencing it for themselves. This article provides you with several historical attractions that will open your mind to a new kind of lifestyle and allow you to experience true wonder.

Dublin Castle

For those of you who love a great Irishman like some people love beer, make sure you stop by Dublin and visit the castle. It seems like every corner in Ireland contains some amazing story, and Dublin Castle is no different. It began functioning as a fortified stronghold around 1204 and was used to protect the residents of Dublin from invasion until it was eventually taken over by the English in 1317. However, it was used as a royal residence until 1922 when Ireland became its sovereign state and was renamed from Royal Hospital to Dublin Castle. It has been used as a meeting place for various events such as the signing of the declaration of independence back in 1921. The castle today is a very popular tourist site and a great place to start your exploring on the streets of Dublin.

The Lincoln Memorial

The Lincoln Memorial is the perfect place to begin your journey into history. It honors one of America’s finest presidents, Abraham Lincoln, who led the country through the Civil War and attempted to abolish slavery. When you’re finished admiring this memorial, take a walk around the National Mall and admire other historical monuments such as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, The Korean War Veterans Memorial, and The Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial. The national mall has a rich history of its own, as it is a former swamp that was converted into a town square for the city of Washington. The best time to visit is in the spring and summer when all the flowers are blooming giving out a nice floral aroma, or in the fall when the leaves start to change colors and everything becomes a bright yellow.

The Colosseum

If you’re interested in seeing some truly ancient architecture, then Rome’s Colosseum should be on your list of places to visit. The colossal structure was completed in 80 AD and is still standing today, which tells us how strong the architectural design of this building is. It served as an amphitheater for gladiatorial contests and public spectacles such as animal hunts. It’s located in the center of Rome near other ancient Roman structures such as the Roman Forum and The Arch of Constantine. If you plan on visiting Italy this year, and you’re feeling adventurous, you can go to the top of the Colosseum and enjoy a panoramic view of all of Rome. Just make sure you bring a jacket because it gets windy up there!

The Great Pyramids of Giza

Located in Giza, Egypt, The Great Pyramids of Giza are one of the main tourist attractions for visitors to this wondrous country. These ancient structures were built with limestone, granite, and clay between 2560 BC and about 250 BC. They are extremely tall at around 147 meters high, and it wasn’t until the Eiffel Tower was constructed that they were outmatched in height by another man-made structure. While there is a lot of interesting history surrounding these pyramids such as how they were created and why or who they were made for, there are no words to describe the way it feels standing at the base of these massive structures. It is most certainly a humbling experience.

The Great Wall of China

The Great Wall of China is the only man-made structure that can be seen from outer space! The wall winds its way for over 13,000 miles and snakes across Northern China from Dandong to Lop Lake. It was built so that those living in Northern China could protect themselves from the barbaric Mongols who were attempting to invade their homes. While it didn’t work out as a defensive tool, it still stands as an epic monument to how long humans are willing to work to achieve something great. You can get an amazing view of this ancient wonder if you climb up Jinshanling, one of the steepest sections on the wall located around 70 miles from Beijing.

The Taj Mahal

If you’re looking for something to brighten up your mood after visiting some ancient moments in history, then make sure you stop by India’s Taj Mahal on the northern bank of the Yamuna River. This Mughal mausoleum was built around 1632 to honor Mumtaz-i-Mahal, the third wife of Shah Jahan whose other notable contribution is that she provided him with 14 children! It is believed that he created this beautiful monument because he considered her to be his favorite wife and wanted to create an eternal symbol of their love story together. It’s a wonderful sight to see as the sun sets behind it and casts a beautiful orange glow on this famous structure.

Stonehenge

It comes as no surprise that one of the most well-known historical sites is also one of the oldest. Stonehenge was created around 5,000 years ago during the Bronze Age and served multiple purposes for different civilizations throughout histories such as being used for astronomical observations or religious ceremonies. It’s located on Salisbury Plain which provides an amazing backdrop to the already impressive structure with its beautiful green scenery and rolling hills. Stonehenge remains a mystery even today because nobody knows exactly why it was built or for what was the purpose of this magnificent structure. Some historians believe that the stones are actually from Wales which would make them extremely heavy to move. Others think that it was built as a cemetery where the dead were then cremated and their ashes placed in urns inside of the stone circle.

Christ Redeemer

This amazing monument sits at the peak of Corcovado Mountain overlooking Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It’s a stunning scene as visitors can get a panoramic view of this famous city from the 28 meters tall statue. It was completed in 1931 and is touted to be the largest Art Deco-style sculpture in the world which makes sense because Christ Redeemer (Cristo Redentor) appears to be flying! It’s an amazing sight to see at night when it’s lit up by spotlights that create a glow of light around this incredible structure. However, if you get the chance to visit, you might also want to go early in the morning when it is surrounded by fog for an incredibly ethereal sight.

As you can see, the world is full of rich history that can take you back to the past and let you feel like you’re living in a different era. It’s not all about the best vacation that you can take, but also about learning something new about this world and how it came to be. All of these places are amazing to visit for both their historical significance as well as their beauty. Make sure you stop by one or more of them on your next trip and enrich your life with some new knowledge and unique experiences.