How Aeration Impacts Wine and Food

words Al Woods

Have you heard everyone talking about how you should let wine breathe? This is something that is called aeration and if you are new to storing and tasting wine, you will need to get familiar with aerating and the benefits it offers. But, how does aeration impact food as well as wine? Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about this topic.

What is Aeration?

First of all, do you know what aeration is? This is when you let wine or food breathe and expose it to air. Often, this is only for a certain amount of time and it allows it to oxidize. When we are talking about wine, it can change the flavor and, in many instances, enhance the taste of the wine for drinkers.

The same process can be done for certain food. For example, if you are baking something, often people will aerate flour so that it has a lighter texture and will have a better consistency. Thus, aeration can be good for when you are making bread and cakes. Other products can be whipped cream, meringue and even carbonated drinks.

How Do You Aerate Wine and Food?

When it comes to aerating wine, there is one main way you can do this. You can pop off the cork and decant the wine. Namely, you can make this easy with a wine decanter. There are some people that say you can swirl the wine when it is in your glass. But, the best way is to use a decanter so that you can enjoy the benefits. Note that simply opening the bottle is not going to be enough.

How do you aerate food? Well, this is going to depend on what you are making. For example, let’s consider flour if you were making bread or a cake. Often, often, you will fluff it up and make sure that it is not compacted. You allow air around in the flour.

Why Should You Aerate Wine and Some Food?

There can be a lot of benefits you can look forward to when you aerate wine. For example, with some wines, aeration is going to lead to a more appealing taste. Namely, it can become fruity or even have a nutty taste. But, you have to be aware of how much aeration you allow. If you offer too much to the wine, it can mean that it loses its taste and aroma. Often, you should avoid aeration for most white wines. Red wines are going to benefit the most since they contain tannin. Some examples include Bordeaux, Cabernet Sauvignon and Red Zinfandel.

When you take the time to aerate certain food, it is also going to have benefits. In particular, the finished product can be fluffier and lighter in texture. This can make it more enjoyable to eat. A lot of people try to skip this when they are baking. But, it can be worth it. For example, this can include leaving certain ingredients out in the air, as well as using mixers.