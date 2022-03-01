What is Uplive and why their New York Fashion Week 2022 event was the place to be this year?

words Alexa Wang

In a unique collaboration, two of Asia Innovations Group’s (AIG) most popular emerging platforms, worldwide live streaming service Uplive and style e-commerce Hekka Fashion, brought to New York Fashion Week an event packed with fashion, artistic flair, and more stylish celebrities than ever before!

Uplive has history of hosting annual events to support creators, causes and initiatives. During the pandemic, the Uplive community became vital in supporting small and independent creators in performing arts, lifestyle, and fashion. The commitment to supporting developing and emerging areas through supporting their most talented performers and creators, made the app a living and breathing example of the impact global communities have.

In the room filled with models, fashion artists and influencers eyes were drawn to the glamorous Maye Musk – supermodel and academically trained dietician who raised 3 successful children including Elon Musk. Promoting sustainable yet sophisticated fashion even with her choice of outfit for the night, she embodied the spirit of the Uplive x Hekka Fashion NYFW 2022 RUNWAY SHOW.

The show opened with a performance by Philippine actress and singer Arci Muñoz with her iconic hair color. Also attending were a number of popular online personalities such as Queenbuenrostro, Jailyn Ojedo (@jailyneojeda), Jarry Lee (@jarrylee) and Michael Chong (@mxkeChong), London (@londonondatrack) and Ceaser (@ceaserblackink).

Uplive also announces the online event for people to participate the New York Fashion Week Talent Award Round 2 after the show to win special opportunities and prizes on the APP.