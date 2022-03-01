What is Uplive and why their New York Fashion Week 2022 event was the place to be this year?

words Alexa Wang

In a unique collaboration, two of Asia Innovations Group’s (AIG) most popular emerging platforms, worldwide live streaming service Uplive and style e-commerce Hekka Fashion, brought to New York Fashion Week an event packed with fashion, artistic flair, and more stylish celebrities than ever before!

Uplive has history of hosting annual events to support creators, causes and initiatives. During the pandemic, the Uplive community became vital in supporting small and independent creators in performing arts, lifestyle, and fashion. The commitment to supporting developing and emerging areas through supporting their most talented performers and creators, made the app a living and breathing example of the impact global communities have.

In the room filled with models, fashion artists and influencers eyes were drawn to the glamorous Maye Musk – supermodel and academically trained dietician who raised 3 successful children including Elon Musk. Promoting sustainable yet sophisticated fashion even with her choice of outfit for the night, she embodied the spirit of the Uplive x Hekka Fashion NYFW 2022 RUNWAY SHOW.

Uplive New York Fashion Week

The show opened with a performance by Philippine actress and singer Arci Muñoz with her iconic hair color. Also attending were a number of popular online personalities such as Queenbuenrostro, Jailyn Ojedo (@jailyneojeda),  Jarry Lee (@jarrylee) and Michael Chong (@mxkeChong), London (@londonondatrack) and Ceaser (@ceaserblackink).

Uplive 2022
New York Fashion Week 22

Uplive also announces the online event for people to participate the New York Fashion Week Talent Award Round 2 after the show to win special opportunities and prizes on the APP.

New York Fashion Week 22
Uplive 2022
Uplive New York Fashion Week

Tags:

Aeration WineAeration Wine
NEXT STORY
How Aeration Impacts Wine and Food
Start Playing MusicStart Playing Music
PREV STORY
4 Cost-Effective Ways For Beginners To Start Playing Music

You May Also Like

www.craftanddesign.com

Manchester Craft and Design Centre Fashion Exhibition

It’s always great to be asked to feature in exhibitions, and we are pleased ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares

Fila lets Flux loose in their sports fashion archive

Fila vintage shoot To celebrate 100 years of Fila, we get to root around the Italian ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
Arielle de pinto jewellery designer

Arielle de Pinto: Armour like Ornaments

words Melissa Gage I like to stay positive as much as the next butcher ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
my hair

The day I shaved off all my hair

The day I shaved off all my hair – words Hande Gungor When I ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
teva sandals, mens sandals,Han Kjobenhavn

Teva x Han Kjøbenhavn: Men’s sandals

Teva’s latest collaboration with leading men’s fashion brand Han Kjøbenhavn offers minimal and austere men’s ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
cowboy boots for men and women

A look at western cowboy boots for men and women

A look at western cowboy boots for men and women – words Alexa Wang ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares