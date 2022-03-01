4 Cost-Effective Ways For Beginners To Start Playing Music

words Al Woods

No matter what age you are, you can pick up a new hobby at any time. Many people think, especially when it comes to music, that it’s best to learn an instrument when young. But, that doesn’t have to be the way! You can pick up a guitar or any instrument at any age and start learning.

However, many people find that learning an instrument is inaccessible due to the costs involved. Good instruments don’t come cheap. Great instruments can cost as much as a car!

Luckily, there are plenty of cost-effective ways to get into the world of music. In this article, you will find four cost-effective ways for beginners to start playing music. Whether you’ve dabbled in the past or never played before, read on to find out more.

Why Play Music?

Why might you want to play music in the first place? Well, there are just about a million reasons why playing music is one of the most enjoyed pastimes in the entire world! If nothing else, it’s a great mental and physical exercise. Learning an instrument challenges your brain and your body. It gives your brain and limbs a new dexterity that you wouldn’t have found otherwise, which can only be good for you.

On top of this, playing music is fun! It can take you almost anywhere with your emotions. Play a happy song for your friends at a party. Play a sad song when you’re feeling down. Get those emotions out with your guitar, piano, or drum set! There’s nothing you can’t overcome or enjoy better with the addition of music. So, if it’s good for the brain, body, and soul, let’s talk about cost-effective ways to get started.

Grab a Cheap Guitar

One of the easiest instruments to get hold of is a guitar. However, as stated at the top of this article, they can be just about as expensive as a luxury vehicle if you want them to be! Luckily, it’s easy enough to grab a guitar that isn’t going to break the bank – with a copy.

That’s right, some of the most beautiful guitars in the world, like Gibson’s Les Paul, can cost upwards of $2000. However, many budget guitar brands make awesome copies of these guitars that you can buy for a fraction of the price. For as little as $150, you can pick up a perfectly acceptable copy of a Les Paul that won’t break the bank and will be perfect for practicing at home.

Sure, these guitars won’t necessarily be suitable if you plan on touring the world in a rock band. However, they will be absolutely fine for someone looking to start learning. If your skills develop and your guitar obsession deepens, you can upgrade over time. But, for beginners, a cheap copy guitar is an awesome place to start.

Take Online Lessons

Music lessons can be a big barrier to entry for many people as well. Some tutors charge a high hourly fee, leaving you feeling like you’ve not got value for money. A great way to combat this is to take lessons online.

You can go down two routes here. The first is online tutoring via a course. You’ll have to pay for this course, but you won’t pay anywhere near as much as a tutor. You’ll get a lesson plan, videos to follow, and maybe even some one-to-one tutoring time. If that’s too expensive, simply follow along to guitar lessons on YouTube and you’ll pick up some chords in no time!

Borrow or Rent

If you’re not ready to buy a guitar yet, there are plenty of companies that offer loaned or rental instruments. This could cost you just a few dollars per day, and give you plenty of time to get your hands on an instrument for a short period of time and give it a go. You’ll have to look after it and return it at the end of your rental period, but at least you’ve had some time getting to grips with a new instrument.

Form a Band

If you’ve bought or rented an instrument, one of the best ways to develop your skills is to form a band. Playing with other musicians will allow you to learn and grow as an instrumentalist as you take on new challenges and pick up new tricks from your bandmates. Get down to a local rehearsal studio and give it a go! Pro tip: studios are usually far cheaper in the daytime and get more expensive at night.

Following these four tips will help you get your start with the guitar or any other instrument. Whichever route you choose will surely help you grow and learn a new skill.