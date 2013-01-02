Leggings – What Makes Them Special?

Leggings have always been a popular item of legwear since they first became big in the 1980s. But it is possible for an already popular item to enjoy a Renaissance too?

Leggings are getting more and more popular right now, and we are pretty excited about this new burst of interest in such a wonderful and versatile piece of design. So why are leggings becoming all the rage, all over again? All of a sudden, sports leggings, casual leggings and coloured leggings are back with a vengeance.







Fashion leggings are the most popular new take on this trend, by far. But why exactly? Well, one reason is that they are printable and easy to design. With so many different subculture trends in fashion at the moment, like retro designs, the ’80s and ’90s revivals, and glitch art being so big, leggings are ideal. The hectic and colourful patterns of these trends mean that any shape or size or colour scheme can be used, and as leggings stretch as you walk and are close fitting, patterns have to be carefully picked. Fashion leggings are best when they are not too organised or uniform, so glitchy art and retro ’80s motifs are ideal for their asymmetry and quirky looks.

Another reason leggings are so popular is that they are often made of thicker materials for coverage, which means that colours print well. Fashion all round is becoming more colourful and exuberant, and fashion leggings are no different. Leggings are one of the best items of legwear to print on, and it was a marvellous innovation in the world of fashion to make these items available for all the most creative designers out there.

Another big reason for the amazing popularity of leggings is their ease. They are effortlessly stylish, showing off your figure and feeling thoroughly comfortable while doing so. Leggings can be subtle too, and a simple pair of black leggings are as versatile as they flattering and comfortable.

The most interesting developments is perhaps jean leggings, or jeggings. Jeggings can be rather lifelike, with some even having stitched on pockets to give you the look of real jeans. These leggings are ideal if you want the ease and comfort of leggings without having to wrestle with skinny jeans or deal with belts and buttons.

Overall, we think that leggings might be among the most innovative and underrated pieces of fashion legwear in the past decade. Every fashionista should have a few pairs.

For a great selection of fashion leggings see www.uktights.com.