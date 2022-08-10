4 Tips For Your First Family Camping Holiday

words Alexa Wang

Pixabay

Camping holidays are a fantastic way to bond as a family. Spending a week in the great outdoors, sleeping under the stars, and cooking hot dogs over a roaring fire. What could be better?

But if it’s your first trip as a family unit, you might be feeling a little overwhelmed. There’s so much to think about from packing, to travel, to keeping the little ones entertained for the duration. To ensure your vacation goes off without a hitch, here are four tips for planning your first family camping holiday.

Pick the right campsite

No two campsites are alike. There are so many different options depending on what kind of holiday you are after. Some sites are no-expense-spared glamping resorts with entertainment, restaurants, swimming pools, and shops. While on the other end of the spectrum you have remote camping grounds that are little more than a clearing in the woods and an outdoor toilet. If you are willing to spend a bit more money for the sake of keeping bored children entertained, you might want to opt for the former. But if you are keen for a full wilderness experience, you should pick the latter.

Decide your sleeping arrangements

Are you going to be sleeping in tents or a camper van? Tents are the cheaper option, and you’ll feel like you’re getting the true camping experience. But if you like your home comforts, sleeping under canvas can get a little claustrophobic after several days. You will also have to decide whether you are going to share one large family tent or get a separate one for the kids so the adults have some privacy. A campervan is expensive, but you can hire them out for a reasonable price. You may also want a camper trailer to make it easier to bring everything you need with you.

Pack the essentials

What will you bring with you to the campsite? Of course you need the essentials like tents, sleeping bags, clothes and personal items. But you’ll also need to think about food. You may want to go out for dinner a couple of times but camping is all about doing it yourself. Bring a grill or equipment to light a fire as well as plenty of food for the week. You’ll also need a coolbox or fridge to store fresh items. Make sure you pack plenty of toys and games to keep the little ones happy too.

Plan activities

For many people, camping is an enjoyable activity in and of itself. Spending time in nature, winding down from the stresses of work, and bonding with your loved ones in a beautiful environment. But not everyone feels the same. Some of your family might start to feel restless and need to be doing something with their time, so you should make sure to plan a few activities throughout your holiday. Get a map and go for some hikes in the wilderness. Take a nature guide so you can identify different animals and plants along the way.