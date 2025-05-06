Fifty years deep, Radio-Activity is getting a full-spectrum glow-up. Kraftwerk are dropping a trio of anniversary editions on 15 May 2026 via Parlophone—Blu-ray, vinyl and digital—all wrapped in fresh 50th anniversary artwork.

The headline move: a brand-new Dolby Atmos mix, rebuilt from the original 16-track tapes at Kling Klang by Ralf Hütter and Fritz Hilpert. It’s the album you know, but sharper, deeper, and way more immersive—like stepping inside the circuitry.

Here’s the rundown:

– Blu-ray audio disc with three mixes (Dolby Atmos, 5.1, and 2009 stereo), plus booklet

– 12″ vinyl picture disc (2009 remaster)

– Full Atmos drop across Apple Music, Tidal and Amazon

They’re not stopping there either—Kraftwerk hit the road for a 17-date UK & Ireland tour in May/June 2026, their first in nine years.

RADIO-ACTIVITY at 50 – words by Stephen Dalton

A mesmerising modernist masterpiece from the golden age of wireless technology, Kraftwerk’s Radio Activity is a darkly beautiful electromagnetic symphony of transistors and transmitters, chain reactions and mutations, sci-fi lullabies and starlight sonatas. Produced by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider, it was first released in 1975, with a digital upgrade in 2009. This seminal work of electronic chamber music inspired generations of post-punk, synth pop and art-rock futurists, and now returns in 50th anniversary editions including deluxe vinyl and a Dolby Atmos mix with vivid new depth.

Radio-Activity followed the success of Autobahn (1974). Rich in puns and double meanings, its themes explore both wireless communication and the dawning nuclear age. The concept emerged during Kraftwerk’s 1975 US tour, where they saw radio’s power in shaping new music.

It marked a new era for the band: their first fully electronic album and the first with both English and German lyrics. Recorded at Kling Klang in Düsseldorf and mixed in Hamburg, it featured Wolfgang Flür, Karl Bartos and Emil Schult, cementing Kraftwerk’s role as pioneers of electronic music.

Sonically, the album pushed experimentation further, blending musique concrete, audio collage and early synthesizer technology, including the Vocoder, Votrax and Orchestron.

An undertow of Cold War tension runs throughout, reflecting the political mood of mid-1970s Europe, from the ominous Uranium to The Voice of Energy. The title track Radioactivity is a hypnotic meditation on nuclear energy and communication, later reworked into a clearer protest against nuclear power.

Yet the album also carries melody and beauty: Airwaves and Antenna anticipate 1980s synth-pop, Radioland is a romantic short-wave ballad, and Ohm Sweet Ohm closes on a warm, luminous note. Interludes like Geiger Counter and News add texture through musique concrete and radio collage.

Steeped in dystopian atmosphere, Radio-Activity became hugely influential, shaping artists from David Bowie and Joy Division to New Order and Depeche Mode, and later acts like the Chemical Brothers and Aphex Twin. Half a century on, it remains a boldly experimental masterwork.

Kraftwerk commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Radio-Activity with a 17-date May/June 2026

UK & Ireland multimedia tour – their first here in 9 years.