Simple Ways to Make the Moving Process Easier

words Al Woods

It’s no secret that the moving process can be stressful. Whether you’re relocating to a different part of the country or buying a new home in your current locale, the various tasks associated with moving can be a drain on your time, patience and energy.

That said, it’s worth noting that many of the problems that arise throughout the relocation process are directly attributable to poor planning and a lack of preparedness. So, if you’ll soon be making a big move and want to keep things as stress-free as possible, put the following tips to good use.

Create a Manageable Schedule

Given how complex and multi-tiered the moving process can be, it’s recommended that you approach it with a workable schedule in place. The less organized you are going into this process, the more likely you are to make mistakes and overlook important tasks. Once you have a projected moving date in mind, sit down and begin plotting out the move from start to finish. When creating this schedule, allocate specific blocks of time for packing, hiring movers and preparing your new residence. Additionally, take care to reserve a spot with your preferred moving company well in advance of the big day. Attempting to reserve them a day or two before the move may result in a lack of availability.

Start Packing ASAP

Few things are more stressful than packing up your entire home days before a big move. In addition to being a thoroughly unpleasant experience, last-second packing is liable to result in important items becoming lost or damaged. As is the case with many things in life, tackling this task a little bit at a time is sure to make the process much easier. With this in mind, make a point of beginning the packing process as far in advance of your moving date as possible. Spreading it out over weeks or months instead of packing up your residence in a matter of days will help prevent item loss and decrease frustration levels.

In addition to beginning the packing process ASAP, you should get everyone in your household involved. For example, you can task your children with packing up their bedrooms or any designated play areas. If you have older kids, consider enlisting their help in packing up other areas of your home. The more people pitch in, the easier packing will be on everyone. Alternatively, if you have to make a big move on very short notice, reach out to a moving company that offers professional packing services.

Pack Smart

Commencing the packing process posthaste gives you more time to pack smart. The sooner you start packing, the more time you’ll have to properly separate and label various items. To help ensure that fragile items remain out of harm’s way, pack them in specially-marked boxes and provide ample cushioning. Furthermore, the more time you have to pack, the less likely you are to pack items you no longer want or need. So, if there are any old appliances, clothing articles, toys or books your family no longer has any use for, now would be the perfect time to part with them.

Find Outside Storage

If your new residence doesn’t have room for certain nonessential items, it may be in your best interest to seek out outside storage. Fortunately for Evergreen State residents, affordable storage units in Spokane are very easy to find. If you don’t have the funds for a good storage unit, consider reaching out to close friends or family members whose residences contain ample storage space. Just be advised that leaving items with friends or family indefinitely is liable to be perceived as inconsiderate, so if you go this route, make sure this is a temporary arrangement.

Although getting a fresh start in a brand-new home can be very exciting, the various headaches associated with the moving process can make the experience less than enjoyable. While there’s no way to take the stress out of moving entirely, there are numerous steps you can take to make the process much easier on everyone involved. Anyone who will soon be packing up and charting a course for a new home is likely to be well-served by the measures discussed above.