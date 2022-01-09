Most people treat a breakdown as something that happens to them. They call for help, step back, and wait.

But the window between your call and the operator’s arrival is exactly when you can do the most to prevent a bad situation from getting worse. A vehicle that gets recovered without the owner doing anything is a vehicle that gets recovered however the operator sees fit, and that’s not always the safest outcome.

Document Everything Before Anyone Touches the Vehicle

Take out your phone and capture images of all four corners of the vehicle, as well as the undercarriage if possible, and any previous damage. You should do this before the tow truck gets there, before any chains are attached, and before there’s any winching.

This isn’t a matter of trust. It’s about having a detailed account of the state the vehicle was in before the recovery. The reality is that some operators will use a bill of lading to record pre-existing damage. If your operator does this, take the time to look at it. If there’s a scratch on there you don’t remember, point it out before you sign your name. Once the vehicle starts moving, everyone’s memories can suddenly become fuzzy.

Know Your Drivetrain Before the Hook-up

This is where most owners go wrong because it’s technical and they’ve never had to think about it. Your drivetrain configuration determines how your vehicle can and cannot be towed, and getting this wrong can destroy your transmission or transfer case.

There’s a useful breakdown of how to prepare your car to be towed that covers vehicle-specific steps worth reviewing while you’re waiting, particularly if you’re unsure about your transmission settings or recovery point locations.

A standard two-wheel-drive vehicle can typically be towed with a wheel lift if the non-drive wheels are on the ground. An all-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive vehicle is a different situation entirely. Because all four wheels are mechanically connected, any rotation of the drive wheels circulates transmission fluid through a system that isn’t getting lubrication the way it would under normal operation. For extended distances, this causes heat damage. Flatbed towing, where all four wheels are off the ground, is the correct method for AWD vehicles, and most manufacturer manuals say so explicitly.

Open your owner’s manual before the operator starts setting up. Find the section on emergency towing. It will tell you whether your vehicle requires a flatbed, where the tow eye is located, and what the manufacturer’s restrictions are. That tow eye, often hidden behind a removable tab on the front or rear bumper, is the designated attachment point for a reason. Using it distributes load through the frame. Using something else, like a tie rod or control arm, transfers that load through suspension geometry that isn’t built for it. Bent control arms aren’t a cheap fix.

Communicate Your Vehicle’s Mechanical State Clearly

Do not assume the operator knows your car has a locked steering column, in fact, tell the operator this before they try to turn the vehicle. Also, tell them if you are unable to shift into neutral (as can happen with certain electrical failures). A vehicle dragged with the transmission in park will severely damage the drivetrain.

Shift to neutral if possible. Do not forget to release the parking brake. A parking brake left on during a winch-out costs more than brakes, it puts stress on the cable and will cause the vehicle to be pulled sideways, damaging the caliper assembly.

If you are being winched from a ditch or off-road situation, ask the operator where they intend to attach the recovery hook. Frame attachment points are acceptable. Bumper fascias, splash guards, and suspension components are not.

Clear the Vehicle and Reduce Unnecessary Weight

Please take out the things that may easily be removed from your rig, bags, tools, etc. They need to be removed for two reasons. First, loose cargo will bounce around during the trip and damage interior trim. Second, if you’re close to the rated capacity of the tow truck, loose cargo can be a margin issue.

Aftermarket heavy add-ons to mention to the operator: roof racks, trailer hitch including accessories, and spare tire carriers. None will break the deal, but the operator deserves to know their real load.

Be Present and Ask Questions

You don’t have to play drill sergeant to be a good overseer of your recovery. But, keep an eye on where the straps/chains are being placed. If something looks amiss, a hook on a plastic bumper, a chain near a brake line, speak up and ask about it. A good operator won’t take offense.

Recovery towing responds to over 30 million roadside calls per year in the US (AAA). Odds are, you’ll be in this situation at some point. The damage that results from a bad recovery is unnecessary, and most of it can be traced back to an uninformed owner who assumed as much was being taken care of.

You hired the operator to mobilize the vehicle. You didn’t hire them to concentrate for you.

words Al Woods