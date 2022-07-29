How To Help Improve Your Eyesight Naturally

words Alexa Wang

Some people are blessed with 20/20 vision when they are born, and others may not be as lucky! Whether you wear glasses, have an eye condition, or would simply just like some tips on how to improve your eyesight, you’re in the right place.

Good vision is something we all may take for granted, so it’s important to maintain healthy eyes as they’re with us for life! As we get older, it’s natural that our vision may decline slightly.

Fortunately, there are a few everyday things you can do that may help improve your eyesight, from changing your eating habits to reducing your amount of screentime.

Reputable opticians R Woodfall offer these tips on how to improve your eyesight.

Wear Sunglasses

We all know that the sun can do a lot of damage to our skin, but what about our eyes? Harmful UV rays emitted by the sun can actually lead to glaucoma and the development of cataracts as overexposure can add up after some time. The best thing you can do for your eyes when the sun is out is to protect them by wearing sunglasses.

Did you know that there are different kinds of sunglasses you can get to suit your specific needs? You can get photochromic lenses for an eye condition you may have, which means your eyes will be protected from the UV rays and you’ll still be able to see clearly.

Avoid Bad Habits Such as Smoking

Cutting out unhealthy habits is a great way to naturally help your eyesight. Smoking increases your risk of eye conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, and glaucoma. You can greatly cut down your risk of developing these conditions and therefore improve your eye health by quitting smoking.

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Being a healthy weight is great for your overall health, but did you know it can also naturally improve your vision too? It’s been found that obesity can increase your risk of certain eye conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and wet macular degeneration. This is why it’s important to keep a healthy weight so you can help prevent these eye conditions, improve your vision, and be overall much more healthy.

Adjusting your eating habits is another excellent way to maintain a healthy weight and improve your eyesight naturally. By increasing your vitamin A intake, you can help prevent eye conditions and improve your night vision.

Vitamin A is crucial for eye health, so consuming foods rich in it is a great way to improve your vision naturally. Carrots are a great example as they contain high amounts of beta carotene, a compound which the body converts into vitamin A.

So the myth is somewhat true, eat more carrots to improve your eyesight!

Reduce Time Spent on Electronics

Another good way to improve your vision is by cutting down the amount of time you spend on electronics such as phones, computers, and tablets. The blue light emitted from these devices may cause digital eye strain or computer vision syndrome (CVS), which is an uncomfortable condition that can cause headaches, dry eyes, and blurred vision.