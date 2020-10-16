How to patch an inflatable mattress – All your Options in one place

words Al Woods

An inflatable mattress is one of the best things you can own, especially if you are a social being. Right from slumber parties to camping trips, it remains your faithful companion throughout. However, a tiny pin-sized hole can do a ton of damage and destroy your precious mattress.

But hey, worry not, there is a way to fix a hole in your air mattress. So relax, and just keep reading because we are here to tell you exactly how you can make that happen.

Honey, Where Is The Leak?

Find The Source

Now, first and foremost, it is mandatory that you find the source of the leak because it is quite normal for an air mattress to lose its air in a matter of time. And, if you can find a way to re-inflate it every time before you use it, that’s great because if it is cold or you use it frequently, it means your mattress can lose air. Yup, a sad factor, but true. So, what can you do? Inflate it to its maximum capacity and use it in the same position that you always do while sleeping. If there is a leak, it will sink to almost one inch. But for that, place a heavy object. A rack of books will also do. If there is a leak, you will definitely find a source here. Otherwise, you are good to go.

Cannot Find The Source?

Maybe the above idea isn’t working out for you, but you know there is a leak. In such cases, dampen your hands and pass it over the mattress. You will feel a cold burst of air. Yes, that’s the spot. Right there. To make sure you don’t miss it while fixing it, just mark it with a marker.

Nothing Works!

You know there is a leak but are unable to figure it out. Well then, it’s time to extract your most crucial tool, and that that’s dish shop. Here, mix dish soap with warm water and put it in a spray bottle or washcloth. If you spray or wipe it with this mixture, you will see bubbles forming from where the leak is. Voila! You have identified the spot. Now, you can fix it.

Drown it!

Okay. So nothing is working. But you know there is a leak. What do you do? Submerge the mattress underwater. In a minute, you will see bubbles emerge from the damaged spot, and you will be able to identify the leak’s location.

Let Me Fix It!

Sand It

Once you have identified the spot, there is nothing to stop you. The first step is to deflate the mattress. Once all the air bids you goodbye, sand the site well. Not so much so that it damages the entire bed, but just enough to ensure the area is smooth. Also, if the surface is gritty, rub it with alcohol or a damp cloth to make sure it is alright.

Dry It

If you have submerged the mattress underwater, you need to ensure that you dry it completely. You can either leave it under sunlight for a few hours or use a hairdryer. Handy, isn’t it?

Patch It Up

Hot Glue

To fix a hole in the air mattress, you can use a low temp glue gun and fix the patch. However, this won’t be a permanent solution and can cause your mattress to leak again. If all you are looking for is a quick fix, then this is your best option.

Plastic Sheet

Now, for this method, all you need is a plastic sheet, something like your shower curtain. Cut a square to cover the leak and using an adhesive fix it. However, make sure you use a waterproof one. This should get the job done and will also stay for quite some time. Finally, let it dry completely before you use it.

Patch It Kit

If buying sheets and adhesive isn’t your thing, then most outdoor stores carry patch it kits. They are small and cheap and contain all things you need to fix your mattress. You can follow the instructions and get the job done in a jiffy. Sounds good, doesn’t it?

Finally, when it comes to choosing the Best Mattress Type for You, make a calculated decision which doesn't end up in you having to fix your mattress now and then.