6 Essentials to Make Remote Work More Safe and Efficient

words Alexa Wang

With the world in the midst of a global health crisis, our governments have imposed restrictions upon our movement, many of us have been made unemployed, and many of us are homebound.

Working remotely has become the so-called new normal, and with the global health crisis showing no signs of slowing, we can expect to be working from home for the foreseeable future. Remote working, however, can be very dangerous, and while it is certainly not as dangerous as being exposed to a killer virus, there are still risks one must take into consideration.

This page will hope to tell you six essential things to consider so that you can make remote working safer and more efficient. Working remotely does have its advantages, but as with anything, has its disadvantages too. It is easy to become carried away and forget that you are working when you are working from home – but it is important to always bear in mind that you are working from home and because of that, you must have your work done on time and with care.

Here are six essentials to make remote work safer and more efficiently.

The Tech Side of Things

When working from home it is important to consider both the technology side of things and your own home motivation. Here are three tech things to remember when working remotely.

Data Back-Ups

If you are working from home, or outside of your home but not in the office, you will not be connected to the office intranet. This means your files can become compromised very easily, whether through theft or simple loss. When dealing with precious data remotely it is crucial you take a lot of care and put a lot of consideration into things, lest your data be lost. Using cloud storage is essential, as it will ensure that your data does not become lost. Backing your data up on the Cloud is a great way to ensure the security and safety of your data.

Anti-Malware

Anti-malware protection is another fantastic way to ensure that your data does not become lost. Malware is a virus that will infect your computer, steal your data, and compromise your files. Anti-malware protection is essential to ensure your company’s data does not become stolen or at risk by sophisticated fraud gangs who exist solely to steal and defraud.

Careful Usage

Using your computer carefully is one of the most important things you can do when you are working remotely. Improper computer usage can wind up with your computer breaking; your data being stolen, or your data being deleted. Use your computer carefully so that none of these things can happen to you. Using your computer carefully and safely should be something you practice anyway, as the highways and byways of the internet abound with potential hazards and threats. Try not to allow anybody in your household to use your work computer, also, as they may delete your data unintentionally.

Working from Home

Working from home, like working online, has its rules. If you are not careful with your work from home then you will not be as efficient as you can. We will now move onto a few points you should take into consideration when you are working from home.

Do Not Disturb

If you live with your family or children, it is important that you set up a do not disturb sign; while it may seem a bit over the top, it is very necessary. Children and family members will readily disturb you, forgetting you are working and thinking by the sheer notion that you are home, that you can be disturbed.

Motivation

Working from home, or remotely anywhere else, requires a level of motivation. If you are not motivated, you will not complete your work on time, nor will you meet deadlines, thereby meaning you will risk your job. It can be hard, admittedly, to motivate yourself, but if you wish to complete your work as efficiently as you can, then motivation is crucial. You can motivate yourself by shutting out any outside annoyances [see paragraph above] as well as removing yourself from any distractions [televisions, mobile phones, games consoles].

Lunch Breaks

When working from home, it may be tempting to cook yourself a whole meal at lunchtime, but it’s best to just stick to packed lunches the way that you would if you were not working from home. Eat light meals and try not to eat heavy.

Now, with the help of this page, you know six ways to stay safe and efficient when working from home. It is expected many of us will be working remotely for at least the next six months – let’s just all stay motivated and hope it ends quickly.