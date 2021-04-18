words Alexa Wang

Fulfillment By Amazon, or Amazon FBA, is a service provided by Amazon that assists sellers in the storing, packaging and shipping of stock. This allows sellers a more flexible selling practice as all they need to do is ship their stock to an Amazon Fulfillment Center.

Sellers stock can be stored here until it is sold, after which Amazon employees handle the preparation, packaging, and shipping on behalf of the seller.

Whilst it can sound a little intimidating, it’s actually really easy getting started using Amazon’s FBA service. If you’re still unsure, here are 5 reasons to get started using Amazon’s FBA service.

1. There Is A Wealth Of Tools Available

Amazon’s FBA service is recognized worldwide as a means of running your e-commerce business. As a result, there are plenty of tools and third-party applications that can help you sell your items quicker and market them to the right audience.

2. Amazon Has An Incredibly Large Consumer Base

Most people when buying something online head straight to Amazon to search for a specific product listing. With Amazon FBA that listing could be yours. Amazon has one of the largest customer bases in e-commerce, and with FBA they would become your customer base as well. Its popularity is only set to grow, so if you create your business now you could be one of the more established Amazon sellers in years to come.

3. Amazon Takes Care Of The Hard Work For You

Amazon taking care of shipping, packing, delivery, and marketing all in one place is no mean feat. These are cornerstones of any e-commerce business, but by allowing you to relinquish these responsibilities, Amazon allows you to focus on delivering a quality product at a competitive price. This allows you to grow your business quickly as you can focus on important things such as brand alignment or cross-platform promotion.

4. All Issues Are Handled By Amazon

If there are any problems with the product or an issue in the delivery or packing process, Amazon handles everything that is customer-facing, so you don’t have to. This means that all complaints, questions or problems with products are fielded by amazon, and any returns go straight to the warehouse. Other than the occasional customer email you can fully rely on Amazon to provide the best customer service possible.

5. You Can Run Your Business Completely Dependent Of Your Location

As mentioned earlier, Amazon is a worldwide business meaning they have fulfillment centers all over the globe. Because you don’t need to ship directly to customers, you can run your business from your home and ship to your nearest fulfillment center instead. Being as there are many fulfillment centers across the world, you could even travel and run your business as you go!

Final Thoughts

Amazon FBA can be a great source of income when set up correctly, and for the reasons listed above, it’s never been easier to get started. FBA can be a great source of passive income as once the stock is in Amazon’s warehouse, you simply need to wait for it to sell. For this reason, more people than ever are getting a start in Amazon FBA. Make sure you’re not left behind and get selling today!