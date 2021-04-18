5 Effective Ways to Deal With Stress and Anxiety

words Al Woods

Stress isn’t a thing, and it’s a description of our internal state. Everyone has stress in their lives; whether it’s dealing with workloads, family issues or poor health, there’s always going to be something to keep us on our toes!

Learning how to manage this stress is an important part of mental health and good health in general. Here are five effective ways to deal with stress and anxiety:

Exercise

Exercising for relief from stress, anxiety, and depression can help us to re-energise and get back into the swing of things. We’ve all been there. The stress of a big exam, bills piling up, or a new job get to us, and we feel like we are stretched too thin.

Try taking long walks or jogging in your neighbourhood most days of the week to blow off steam. You can also try simple breathing exercises and stretches to bring immediate relief to the body and mind.

Protect your health

Our health and lives are under constant stress. All of this stress makes us more prone to anxiety and depression, which has many negative consequences on the mind and body.

Making sure you are staying on top of your health with private health insurance is one way to make sure that where things do get tough, you have the right support in place for your physical and mental needs.

Spend time with loved ones

Everyone needs to slow down and spend time with loved ones. Sometimes, in the bustle of everyday life, it’s easy to forget what’s really important. Take some time out for yourself, and you’re entitled to it.

Whether it’s family, friends, or a romantic partner, spending time with loved ones can be one of the most beautiful things in life. Clearing your mind from everyday stress by spending time with loved ones is one of the most enjoyable things you can do for yourself.

Have regular, quality sleep

Sleep is an essential requirement of life. Healthy sleep is also related to our physical and mental well-being and the quality of our everyday lives.

A good night’s sleep is essential to ensuring our body is rested, recharged, full of energy and ready to go. However, a poor night’s sleep can be a source of lower productivity, anxiety and stress, affecting our everyday lives.

Practice mindfulness

Mindfulness changes the brain. The practise of bringing non-judgmental awareness to our present moment experience can quiet the mental chattering that causes stress and anxiety and can calm the sympathetic nervous system. Regular meditation is a proven way to make this happen.

Conclusion

Stress is a common experience and is described in different ways. Often, it’s difficult to identify if it feels good or bad, helpful or destructive. However, understanding the nature of stress can help develop positive coping skills to manage it.