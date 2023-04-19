Pro Tips for a Defined Jawline 

words Alexa Wang

With age, people can notice that their face features change, and usually not for the better. The good news is, you don’t have to have plastic surgery to improve your appearance. There are a few ways that can help you to get a defined jawline. What’s even better is that most of them not only influence the way your face looks, but can also improve your overall health. Let’s start!

Try Mewing

Mewing is a technique that has recently become more and more popular. It focuses on the way your tongue rests in your mouth. It can help you to get a better defined jawline as well as improve some orthodontic health issues.

During practice, you have to relax and place your tongue flatly on the roof of your mouth. Since the practice requires particular knowledge of the techniques, you should reach out to Mewing.coach.

Relax with a Face Massage

Face massages are becoming more and more popular. They not only allow you to unwind and relax after a long day, but also increase your blood circulation. Regular massaging can improve your face muscles and highlight your jawline.

You can get your massage at a professional studio or learn various techniques and practice at home.

Drink Plenty of Water

If you notice that some days your jawline is very visible, while on others not so much, your body might be retaining water. This problem appears mostly when your body is dehydrated. Your blood vessels get bigger, the content of salt in your body is higher than usual, and you can notice that your face gets puffy.

To avoid this problem, remember to drink plenty of water (minimum 1.5 liters per day). Remember that water helps your body get rid of any excesses, including toxins. If you build a habit of regularly drinking water, you will notice that your face becomes more toned.

Experiment with Face Yoga

The benefits of yoga are very well-known, and now face yoga is on the rise. Research shows that this type of yoga can relax you and also improve the structural appearance of your face. It happens because, while doing particular exercises, the muscles of your face are strengthening.

Focus on Your Skin Care Routine

No matter your age, a good skin care routine is crucial for keeping your face looking young and fresh. If you choose the right cosmetics, you can also improve the definition of your jawline.

Collagen is the ingredient that keeps your skin firm and elastic. With age, you lose collagen, and in effect, your face line can look more soggy and you can lose a bit of your jawline definition. Reach for moisturizers and cleansers that have collagen and give skin-tightening effects.