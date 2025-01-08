Mythical Creatures – Fashion Story by Howard Schatz

click image for full screen view.

I think many people underestimate the work and thought that goes into a successful fashion shoot. The sourcing of the right models, the liaising with brands (who are very sensitive about how they are portrayed), lighting, location, make up, styling. If you are trying to conjure up something creative and not purely commercial the stakes are even higher. There are lots of egos involved let’s put it that way.

For this reason we are really happy to publish ‘Mythical Creatures’, a fashion shoot by renowned photographer, Howard Schatz. He has seen his work exhibited in museums and galleries around the world and has won “Photographer of the Year” awards and Gold Medals in the most prestigious competitions.

Schatz is a photographer who likes to walk the fine line between the world of high fashion and experimentation. As well as shooting some tantalizing images for advertising clients as Ralph Lauren RLX, Escada, Sergio Tacchini, Nike, Reebok, Wolford, Etienne Aigner, Sony, Adidas, Finlandia Vodka, MGM Grand Hotel, Virgin Records, and Mercedes-Benz he still manages to do so with a creative eye.

One his more adventurous creative projects he has the passion and bravery to produce images that surprise and delight. PAIRS, by Howard Schatz, and Beverly Ornstein, was published in October 2023. This remarkable new work is an exploration of the relationship between two subjects and the visual, graphic, emotional, social, physical and even spiritual dynamic that results from the pairing. The photographs in this book reveal the passionate and dynamic, subtle or obvious, and always compelling, mystery of relationship. This 23rd monograph is a photographic odyssey into the world of pairs.

Schatz’s editorial work has been published in magazines internationally, including Time, Sports Illustrated, Vogue, Vogue Italia, GQ Italia, The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, Stern, Life, Black/White, American Photo, Photo France, and Photo Italia. His work has been featured on the Today Show, Good Morning America, NPR, Fox Sports Network, the Discovery Channel and widely in Europe.

Photographer: Howard Schatz

Producer: Bryna Levin

Hair Stylist: Anike Rabiu

Makeup: Lindsey Kastuk

Stylist: Jingjing Jia

Styling Assistant: Nicadrio Lee

Nail Artist: Viviane Lee Hsu

Model: Gabby Westbrook, Elite Models