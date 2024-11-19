Marcel Ostertag – Eden. Our garden, our paradise

We love this latest collection from Marcel Ostertag. It has that otherworldly feel that we look for. You are transported into another land. A land of glamour, style, magic and dark fashion power. This is not a country for wallflowers. This world is inhabited by bold creatures, young and old who like to strut the light fantastic.

Eden. Our garden, our paradise

Our delight and our home. Eden is love. Eden is safety. In every season, by day and night. This is where we feel comfortable, where we feel safe.

This is where we want to live, love and dance. Surrounded by the lush green of nature and by flowers with intoxicating scents we drift in the magical garden of Eden.

Streams of clear water, humans and animals in close unity and warm sunlight sheds peaceful light on our paradise. In this whirl of love and lust we let go and sit down in the thick grass. Here we lie and hold on to each other. Wrapped in the infinity of the deep night we gaze at the stars and forget time. The garden protects us and gives us a safe home. We have arrived – and we have space for you, too. Come and visit us in this delightful garden of Eden and let us celebrate – inspired by love and friendship.

EDEN. Marcel Ostertag ́s new collection invites us to dream and catapults us to a fabu-lous party in an enchanting garden. EDEN covers us immediately and gives us an ideahow paradise might feel.

Although every one of us has a different idea of this place, we are all united in the lon-ging for happiness, peace, inspiration, love and safety. Marcel and Markus Ostertag havefound their paradise and new centre of their life in the wonderful Altmühltal. A perfectsource of inspiration for the new collection EDEN.

The very often incredible beauty and force of mother nature is inspiration for pieces of the EDEN collection. In his imagination, Marcel Ostertag is staging a party night in the garden of Eden. A stream of colours in exciting graphical patterns and opulent blossoms pour over the runway and let Marcel ́s models shine and glow. As always skillfully, Marcel combines the colours red, turquoise, gold and silver as well as white and black with the loud prints.

His muses elegantly and gracefully move through the night in cocktail and evening dresses. Pants suits are combined with casual blouses, caftans and extravagant details. Goldchains with stones and rings sparkle in the light of the night and create many excitingcut-out moments in many looks – thereby lending the collection a mystical and at thesame time sexy flair. It is important to Marcel to create wearable glamour that nevergoes out of fashion. This is why the designer always plays with the silhouette of the se-venties and eighties.

However, the look doesn ́t follow any trends and can thereby always be styled in a time-less manner. The high-quality and excitingly unexciting pieces become favourite pieces and remain in our universe for a long time. Here, the designer has a vision: Fashion for everyone. Fashion that is wearable, yet exceptional.

Marcel Ostertag always draws from his vocation: “Already as a child I loved creating fashion with my own hands. I am sure that this passion makes the difference between profession and devotion. I have to be creative to be able to exist!

https://marcelostertag.com/