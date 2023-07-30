It’s easy to think you have to travel far for an unforgettable escape, but the road trip from Perth to Margaret River is here to prove otherwise! Spanning just 273km and taking under 3 hours as a single trip, this is a road trip that is ideal for weekends away and longer holidays alike, with plenty of places to discover along the way. Factor in affordable campervan hire in Perth, and you’ve got yourself a home on wheels that allows you to take everything at your own pace.

But as you make your way towards your final destination, where exactly should you pull up and explore? In this Perth to Marageret River road trip itinerary, you’ll find a route that follows a sensible southbound flow and breaks this journey into stops that each offer something a little different.

Perth

Before you even turn the key in your campervan, it’s worth taking some time to explore Perth itself. Kings Park is a nice place to take a gentle stroll before you hop behind the wheel, and you’ll get great views over the Swan River and the city skyline. Not to mention, you’ve also got the opportunity to stock up on food, water, and anything else you might need before hitting the road.

Once you’re ready, head out on the Kwinana Freeway for a quick escape south, and you’ll be on your way to your first stop.

Bunbury

Just under two hours from Perth, you’ll reach Bunbury. This is your first proper stop and a fantastic place to stretch your legs after the drive. The Dolphin Discovery Centre is one of the best places to do that, and if you’re lucky, you’ll get the chance to spot wild dolphins cruising close to the shore. But, even if you don’t spot any, the surrounding beach walks still make it worth visiting.

Back Beach is another good place to explore while you’re in Bunbury, especially if the swell is up, where it will give you a nice contrast to Perth’s calmer city beaches. And, when it’s time to grab something to eat, Bunbury’s cafe scene is varied enough to satisfy every appetite. Busselton

From Bunbury, a 40-minute drive takes you to your next destination of Busselton. This is home to the longest timber-piled jetty in the Southern Hemisphere, and walking the full length is almost a rite of passage. Don’t worry if you don’t feel like taking the full walk, though, as there’s also a little jetty train that takes you the whole way and makes for a fun alternative.

The foreshore here is also perfect for a relaxed, beachy afternoon, and there are grassy spots and calm waters where you can kick back, swim, or paddleboard. Busselton has plenty of well-equipped caravan parks, too, so it’s a good place to camp for the night before making your way to your next destination.

Dunsborough

You won’t have to drive too far to reach Dunsborough, as it’s just 25 minutes from Busselton. This might make it seem like an insignificant stop, but the beaches along the Geographe Bay, particularly Meelup Beach, are more than worth visiting for their white sands and clear waters.

There’s also a lovely town centre here with small shops and bakeries where you can restock and grab a couple of treats before heading further south. And, since you’re only 10 minutes away from the next stop, you’ve got plenty of time to soak up everything Dunsborough has to offer before hitting the road again.

Yallingup

Just 11km down the road takes you to your penultimate stop. This is Yallingup, which is most famous for its surf breaks. But, even if you’re not into chasing waves, the coastal walk between Yallingup and Canal Rocks makes stopping here worthwhile.

You’ll also get the opportunity to explore Ngilgi Cave while you’re here, one of the area’s most famous limestone cave systems and an attraction that adds variety to a trip that, so far, has been mainly focused on beaches and food!

Margaret River

Finally, you’ll head toward Margaret River, which is around 30 minutes south of Yallingup. There are so many things to do here, including wine tastings, but one of the most popular spots is Surfers Point, where you can catch world-class waves or simply watch the surfers tackle them from a comfortable position on the shore.

You can also head to Boranup Forest to explore the massive karri trees, or take a drive around town to find a plethora of farm gates selling cheese, wine, and other local produce.

Final Thoughts

With easy driving, well-spaced stops, and plenty to see and do along the way, the road trip from Perth to Margaret River is an ideal journey for any explorer looking for an easy holiday. And, whether you’re travelling by campervan or car, this itinerary makes it possible to slow down, explore a little more, and truly appreciate the open road.